It was announced that Ethan Page vs Darby Allin Coffin match has been taken off the show, and is being moved to Fyter Fest.

Andrade also challenged Matt Sydal to a match at Road Rager. This will be his in-ring debut for the brand.

On this week’s Dynamite, MJF cut a promo on Chris Jericho. During the promo, MJF said that next week he will lay down stipulations for Chris Jericho to earn one last match with him.

AEW has announced some new things for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite which will be a Road Rager special.

» More News From This Feed

AEW Bids Farewell (For Now) To Daily's Place In Jacksonville Florida

Closing the broadcast during tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT was a video package that featured all the highlights from AEW's time at Daily's Place in Jacksonville Florida. The arena became the home of [...] Jun 30 - Closing the broadcast during tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT was a video package that featured all the highlights from AEW's time at Daily's Place in Jacksonville Florida. The arena became the home of [...]

Rebel Injured During Tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW star Rebel suffered a leg injury during a tag team match on Wednesday's Dynamite. Rebel and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD went up against Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero. During the match, Rebel hit the ma[...] Jun 30 - AEW star Rebel suffered a leg injury during a tag team match on Wednesday's Dynamite. Rebel and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD went up against Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero. During the match, Rebel hit the ma[...]

Andrade El Idolo’s In-Ring Debut Confirmed & More For AEW Road Rager

AEW has announced some new things for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite which will be a Road Rager special. On this week’s Dynamite, MJF cut a promo on Chris Jericho. During the promo, MJF sa[...] Jun 30 - AEW has announced some new things for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite which will be a Road Rager special. On this week’s Dynamite, MJF cut a promo on Chris Jericho. During the promo, MJF sa[...]

Road Rager Coffin Match Now Not Taking Place Next Week

Darby Allin and Ethan Page were set for a Coffin Match at the upcoming AEW Road Rager show. However, Page delayed the match during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Allin attacked Page after[...] Jun 30 - Darby Allin and Ethan Page were set for a Coffin Match at the upcoming AEW Road Rager show. However, Page delayed the match during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Allin attacked Page after[...]

Former WWE Producer Reportedly Signs With AEW

As previously reported, Sonjay Dutt is no longer with WWE as a Producer after requesting his release recently. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Dutt was backstage at tonight's AEW[...] Jun 30 - As previously reported, Sonjay Dutt is no longer with WWE as a Producer after requesting his release recently. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Dutt was backstage at tonight's AEW[...]

Tuesday's NXT Viewership Drops Again 6/29

NXT viewership has once again taken a dip in numbers. John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal reports the June 29 episode of NXT drew 636,000 viewers, down on last week's 665,000 viewers. The sho[...] Jun 30 - NXT viewership has once again taken a dip in numbers. John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal reports the June 29 episode of NXT drew 636,000 viewers, down on last week's 665,000 viewers. The sho[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Slams Eddie Kingston

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has slammed All Elite Wrestling star Eddie Kingston on Busted Open Radio today. Kingston’s promo after Dynamite last week during which he took a few shots at WWE has[...] Jun 30 - WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has slammed All Elite Wrestling star Eddie Kingston on Busted Open Radio today. Kingston’s promo after Dynamite last week during which he took a few shots at WWE has[...]

AEW Is Teasing 'Breaking News' For Tonight's Dynamite On TNT

AEW has announced that there will be "breaking news" concerning Team Taz on tonight's Dynamite on TNT. Team Taz has been plagued by trouble with speculation suggesting Brian Cage could be leaving the[...] Jun 30 - AEW has announced that there will be "breaking news" concerning Team Taz on tonight's Dynamite on TNT. Team Taz has been plagued by trouble with speculation suggesting Brian Cage could be leaving the[...]

First Photos Of Brandi and Cody Rhodes New Baby Daughter

Brandi and Cody Rhodes have exclusively revealed photos of their new baby daughter Liberty in People Magazine. The photos can be viewed below, slide to see more. [...] Jun 30 - Brandi and Cody Rhodes have exclusively revealed photos of their new baby daughter Liberty in People Magazine. The photos can be viewed below, slide to see more. [...]

The New Day Named Greatest Tag Team in WWE History

WWE ranked the top 50 male tag teams in history in a new show on Peacock. The New Day topped the list with The Hardy Boyz in 2nd place and the Hart Foundation in 3rd place. The full list: 50- The B[...] Jun 30 - WWE ranked the top 50 male tag teams in history in a new show on Peacock. The New Day topped the list with The Hardy Boyz in 2nd place and the Hart Foundation in 3rd place. The full list: 50- The B[...]

Darby Allin Joins Cast Of 'Jackass 4'

According to Slashfilm.com, former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin is listed as a cast member for the upcoming fourth entry in the Jackass film series. Allin joins a list of celebrities that will appear [...] Jun 30 - According to Slashfilm.com, former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin is listed as a cast member for the upcoming fourth entry in the Jackass film series. Allin joins a list of celebrities that will appear [...]

Otis Debuts New Look

It's only been a matter of weeks since Otis debuted his new look, but the former member of Heavy Machinery has changed his look yet again! Otis appeared on an episode of The Bump and looked almost unr[...] Jun 30 - It's only been a matter of weeks since Otis debuted his new look, but the former member of Heavy Machinery has changed his look yet again! Otis appeared on an episode of The Bump and looked almost unr[...]

Bully Ray Has Choice Words For Eddie Kingston

As previously reported, after Saturday's episode of AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston made some anti-WWE comments that haven't gone down particularly well. Now, WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray has chimed in,[...] Jun 30 - As previously reported, after Saturday's episode of AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston made some anti-WWE comments that haven't gone down particularly well. Now, WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray has chimed in,[...]

Brian Pillman Jr. Praises AEW For Encouraging Creativity

Brian Pillman Jr. recently spoke with Fightful Select and has praised AEW for allowing its talent to be creative. Pillman, who is set to challenge AEW TNT Champion Miro on tonight's episode of AEW Dyn[...] Jun 30 - Brian Pillman Jr. recently spoke with Fightful Select and has praised AEW for allowing its talent to be creative. Pillman, who is set to challenge AEW TNT Champion Miro on tonight's episode of AEW Dyn[...]

Another Match Added To Tonight's AEW Dynamite

It has been announced that Jungle Boy, who lost against Kenny Omega on Saturday's edition of AEW Dynamite in a match for the AEW World Championship, will be taking on Jack Evans tonight on an increasi[...] Jun 30 - It has been announced that Jungle Boy, who lost against Kenny Omega on Saturday's edition of AEW Dynamite in a match for the AEW World Championship, will be taking on Jack Evans tonight on an increasi[...]

Mercedes Martinez Taken To Hospital Following Tonight's WWE NXT

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting that Mercedes Martinez has been taken to hospital following the finish to Xia Li & Boa vs Martinez & Jake Atlas during tonight's NXT on USA Network.[...] Jun 29 - Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting that Mercedes Martinez has been taken to hospital following the finish to Xia Li & Boa vs Martinez & Jake Atlas during tonight's NXT on USA Network.[...]

New NXT North American Champion Crowned

On Tuesday's NXT, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott won the NXT North American Championship by defeating Bronson Reed. The concluding moments of the match saw Hit Row get involved distracting Reed on the outside[...] Jun 29 - On Tuesday's NXT, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott won the NXT North American Championship by defeating Bronson Reed. The concluding moments of the match saw Hit Row get involved distracting Reed on the outside[...]

Updated Card For NXT Great American Bash 2021

Following Tuesday's WWE NXT, the card for the upcoming Great American Bash episode of NXT next week has been updated. Check out the announced card below. - NXT Tag Team Championship Match: [...] Jun 29 - Following Tuesday's WWE NXT, the card for the upcoming Great American Bash episode of NXT next week has been updated. Check out the announced card below. - NXT Tag Team Championship Match: [...]

NXT Breakout Tournament Returning Very Soon

The NXT Breakout Tournament will be returning very soon. The tournament will kick off on the July 13th episode. The tournament first took place in 2019 and saw the likes of Bronson Reed, Isaiah &ldq[...] Jun 29 - The NXT Breakout Tournament will be returning very soon. The tournament will kick off on the July 13th episode. The tournament first took place in 2019 and saw the likes of Bronson Reed, Isaiah &ldq[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Takes A Big Hit For June 28 Episode

John Ourand of the Sports Business Journa is reporting Monday's episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network drew 1.57 million viewers, which is down from the 1.719 million figure the week prior. The m[...] Jun 29 - John Ourand of the Sports Business Journa is reporting Monday's episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network drew 1.57 million viewers, which is down from the 1.719 million figure the week prior. The m[...]

Eddie Kingston Addresses His Post-Dynamite Promo About WWE

During an interview with Dominic & Marcus DeAngelo of WrestleZone.com, Eddie Kingston addressed his post-Dynamite promo from this past Saturday during which he mentioned WWE. He said in the promo[...] Jun 29 - During an interview with Dominic & Marcus DeAngelo of WrestleZone.com, Eddie Kingston addressed his post-Dynamite promo from this past Saturday during which he mentioned WWE. He said in the promo[...]

Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Get Married

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are set to be married today. Rollins shared a photo of Lynch on Instagram writing, "Seems like a fine day to finally get married." The official WWE website confirmed the[...] Jun 29 - Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are set to be married today. Rollins shared a photo of Lynch on Instagram writing, "Seems like a fine day to finally get married." The official WWE website confirmed the[...]

AEW Star Santana Files Two New Trademarks

AEW Superstar Santana filed two new trademarks for “Mike Santana” and “BornNasty” on June 24, 2021. The listing for “Mike Santana” is described as follows: [...] Jun 29 - AEW Superstar Santana filed two new trademarks for “Mike Santana” and “BornNasty” on June 24, 2021. The listing for “Mike Santana” is described as follows: [...]