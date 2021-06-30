Road Rager Coffin Match Now Not Taking Place Next Week

Darby Allin and Ethan Page were set for a Coffin Match at the upcoming AEW Road Rager show. However, Page delayed the match during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Allin attacked Page after Sting wheeled the former AEW TNT Champion into the arena in a coffin. Sting then got into a fight with Scorpio Sky with Allin and Page also fighting each other.

Allin was made by this assault and said he knew Darby knew that he couldn’t beat so the planned Coffin match for next week not happen.

Page said that if Allin behaves, the match might happen at the upcoming Fyter Fest show.