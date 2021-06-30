WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Slams Eddie Kingston

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has slammed All Elite Wrestling star Eddie Kingston on Busted Open Radio today.

Kingston’s promo after Dynamite last week during which he took a few shots at WWE has not gone down well with some, and Ray told Kingston to "shut the f**k up" about WWE and focus on AEW.

"Eddie Kingston needs to shut the f**k up and stay in his lane. And his lane is as an AEW guy speaking about AEW and flying the flag for AEW, then I’m on completely on board. Tell me why that you were an indie guy for the majority of your career.

Now this company took a chance on you, and you have learned to love it and everything about it. Now I’m on board, Eddie, but to take the easy way out and knock the WWE, there’s no reason to go there. If Cody wants to destroy a throne, I get it. If Jericho wants to say, Eff you, I got it. Eddie, why? There’s no reason for Eddie to say it."