Tuesday's NXT Viewership Drops Again 6/29

NXT viewership has once again taken a dip in numbers. John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal reports the June 29 episode of NXT drew 636,000 view[...] Jun 30 - NXT viewership has once again taken a dip in numbers. John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal reports the June 29 episode of NXT drew 636,000 view[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Slams Eddie Kingston

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has slammed All Elite Wrestling star Eddie Kingston on Busted Open Radio today. Kingston’s promo after Dynamite las[...] Jun 30 - WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has slammed All Elite Wrestling star Eddie Kingston on Busted Open Radio today. Kingston’s promo after Dynamite las[...]

AEW Is Teasing 'Breaking News' For Tonight's Dynamite On TNT

AEW has announced that there will be "breaking news" concerning Team Taz on tonight's Dynamite on TNT. Team Taz has been plagued by trouble with spec[...] Jun 30 - AEW has announced that there will be "breaking news" concerning Team Taz on tonight's Dynamite on TNT. Team Taz has been plagued by trouble with spec[...]

First Photos Of Brandi and Cody Rhodes New Baby Daughter

Brandi and Cody Rhodes have exclusively revealed photos of their new baby daughter Liberty in People Magazine. The photos can be viewed below, slide [...] Jun 30 - Brandi and Cody Rhodes have exclusively revealed photos of their new baby daughter Liberty in People Magazine. The photos can be viewed below, slide [...]

The New Day Named Greatest Tag Team in WWE History

WWE ranked the top 50 male tag teams in history in a new show on Peacock. The New Day topped the list with The Hardy Boyz in 2nd place and the Hart F[...] Jun 30 - WWE ranked the top 50 male tag teams in history in a new show on Peacock. The New Day topped the list with The Hardy Boyz in 2nd place and the Hart F[...]

Darby Allin Joins Cast Of 'Jackass 4'

According to Slashfilm.com, former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin is listed as a cast member for the upcoming fourth entry in the Jackass film series. A[...] Jun 30 - According to Slashfilm.com, former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin is listed as a cast member for the upcoming fourth entry in the Jackass film series. A[...]

Otis Debuts New Look

It's only been a matter of weeks since Otis debuted his new look, but the former member of Heavy Machinery has changed his look yet again! Otis appear[...] Jun 30 - It's only been a matter of weeks since Otis debuted his new look, but the former member of Heavy Machinery has changed his look yet again! Otis appear[...]

Bully Ray Has Choice Words For Eddie Kingston

As previously reported, after Saturday's episode of AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston made some anti-WWE comments that haven't gone down particularly well.[...] Jun 30 - As previously reported, after Saturday's episode of AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston made some anti-WWE comments that haven't gone down particularly well.[...]

Brian Pillman Jr. Praises AEW For Encouraging Creativity

Brian Pillman Jr. recently spoke with Fightful Select and has praised AEW for allowing its talent to be creative. Pillman, who is set to challenge AEW[...] Jun 30 - Brian Pillman Jr. recently spoke with Fightful Select and has praised AEW for allowing its talent to be creative. Pillman, who is set to challenge AEW[...]

Another Match Added To Tonight's AEW Dynamite

It has been announced that Jungle Boy, who lost against Kenny Omega on Saturday's edition of AEW Dynamite in a match for the AEW World Championship, w[...] Jun 30 - It has been announced that Jungle Boy, who lost against Kenny Omega on Saturday's edition of AEW Dynamite in a match for the AEW World Championship, w[...]

Mercedes Martinez Taken To Hospital Following Tonight's WWE NXT

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting that Mercedes Martinez has been taken to hospital following the finish to Xia Li & Boa vs Martinez &am[...] Jun 29 - Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting that Mercedes Martinez has been taken to hospital following the finish to Xia Li & Boa vs Martinez &am[...]

New NXT North American Champion Crowned

On Tuesday's NXT, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott won the NXT North American Championship by defeating Bronson Reed. The concluding moments of the match saw Hi[...] Jun 29 - On Tuesday's NXT, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott won the NXT North American Championship by defeating Bronson Reed. The concluding moments of the match saw Hi[...]

Updated Card For NXT Great American Bash 2021

Following Tuesday's WWE NXT, the card for the upcoming Great American Bash episode of NXT next week has been updated. Check out the announced card be[...] Jun 29 - Following Tuesday's WWE NXT, the card for the upcoming Great American Bash episode of NXT next week has been updated. Check out the announced card be[...]

NXT Breakout Tournament Returning Very Soon

The NXT Breakout Tournament will be returning very soon. The tournament will kick off on the July 13th episode. The tournament first took place in 2[...] Jun 29 - The NXT Breakout Tournament will be returning very soon. The tournament will kick off on the July 13th episode. The tournament first took place in 2[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Takes A Big Hit For June 28 Episode

John Ourand of the Sports Business Journa is reporting Monday's episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network drew 1.57 million viewers, which is down fr[...] Jun 29 - John Ourand of the Sports Business Journa is reporting Monday's episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network drew 1.57 million viewers, which is down fr[...]

Eddie Kingston Addresses His Post-Dynamite Promo About WWE

During an interview with Dominic & Marcus DeAngelo of WrestleZone.com, Eddie Kingston addressed his post-Dynamite promo from this past Saturday du[...] Jun 29 - During an interview with Dominic & Marcus DeAngelo of WrestleZone.com, Eddie Kingston addressed his post-Dynamite promo from this past Saturday du[...]

Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Get Married

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are set to be married today. Rollins shared a photo of Lynch on Instagram writing, "Seems like a fine day to finally get[...] Jun 29 - Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are set to be married today. Rollins shared a photo of Lynch on Instagram writing, "Seems like a fine day to finally get[...]

AEW Star Santana Files Two New Trademarks

AEW Superstar Santana filed two new trademarks for “Mike Santana” and “BornNasty” on June 24, 2021. The listing for &ld[...] Jun 29 - AEW Superstar Santana filed two new trademarks for “Mike Santana” and “BornNasty” on June 24, 2021. The listing for &ld[...]

Drake Wuertz Claims WWE Fired Him For Not Having COVID-19 Vaccine

Former WWE NXT referee Drake Wuertz posted the following on Instagram, and then followed up with text messages from WWE Head of Talent Relations John [...] Jun 29 - Former WWE NXT referee Drake Wuertz posted the following on Instagram, and then followed up with text messages from WWE Head of Talent Relations John [...]

Former WWE Superstar On Why Wrestlers Should Become Unionized

During an interview on Booker T’s podcast, former WWE Superstar Alex Riley put forward his case for wrestlers becoming unionized. “I&rsqu[...] Jun 29 - During an interview on Booker T’s podcast, former WWE Superstar Alex Riley put forward his case for wrestlers becoming unionized. “I&rsqu[...]

Saturday Night AEW Dynamite Draws Close To 650,000 Viewers

Viewership was up for the special Saturday edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT was up this week. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reports that the June [...] Jun 29 - Viewership was up for the special Saturday edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT was up this week. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reports that the June [...]

Ronda Rousey Reveals Gender Of Her First Child

In April, Ronda Rousey announced that she is expecting her first child with Travis Browne this coming September. Today, the couple revealed in [...] Jun 29 - In April, Ronda Rousey announced that she is expecting her first child with Travis Browne this coming September. Today, the couple revealed in [...]

Big Update On WWE SummerSlam 2021 Ticket Sales

Tickets for SummerSlam 2021 went on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18 and they seem to be doing very well. The event will take place on Sa[...] Jun 29 - Tickets for SummerSlam 2021 went on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18 and they seem to be doing very well. The event will take place on Sa[...]