The New Day Named Greatest Tag Team in WWE History
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 30, 2021
WWE ranked the top 50 male tag teams in history in a new show on Peacock.
The New Day topped the list with The Hardy Boyz in 2nd place and the Hart Foundation in 3rd place.
The full list:
50- The Bushwhackers 49- Too Cool 48- The Quebecers 47- Smoking Gunns 46- Strikeforce 45- The Headshrinkers 44- Kane & X-Pac 43- Batista & Ric Flair 42- MNM 41- Nasty Boys 40- Rated RKO 39- Paul London and Brian Kendrick 38- DIY 37- World’s Greatest Tag Team 36- Money Inc- 35- Chris Jericho and The Big Show 34- Natural Disasters 33- The Street Profits 32- Jack and Gerald Brisco 31- The Bludgeon Brothers 30- British Bulldog and Owen Hart 29- John Morrison and The Miz 28- The Bar 27- Team Hell No 26- Nikolai Volkoff and The Iron Sheik 25- Los Guerreros 24- The APA 23- The Blackjacks 22- The Shield 21- Shawn Michaels and Triple H 20- The Undisputed Era 19- Rocky Johnson and Tony Atlas 18- Toru Tanaka and Mr- Fuji 17- The Steiner Brothers 16- The Rock N’ Sock Connection 15- The Wild Samoans 14- The Rockers 13- The Mega Powers 12- The Valiant Brothers 11- Demolition 10- The British Bulldogs 9- The Brothers of Destruction 8- The New Age Outlaws 7- The Usos 6- The Legion of Doom 5- The Dudley Boyz 4- Edge & Christian 3- Hart Foundation 2- The Hardy Boyz 1- The New Day