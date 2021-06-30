Darby Allin Joins Cast Of 'Jackass 4'
Posted By: Dom Cruise on Jun 30, 2021
According to
Slashfilm.com, former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin is listed as a cast member for the upcoming fourth entry in the Jackass film series. Allin joins a list of celebrities that will appear in the film that includes the likes of Tony Hawk, Matt Hoffman, Eric Andre and part-time AEW member, Shaquille O'Neill.
Last October, Jackass' Steve-O made an appearance on AEW Dynamite alongside Allin, which you can see below:
One person who won't be appearing in the film, however, is original cast member Bam Margera, who was fired due to ongoing personal issues. Jackass 4 is scheduled to hit cinemas on October 22nd.
https://wrestlr.me/68849/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jun 30 Darby Allin Joins Cast Of 'Jackass 4' According to Slashfilm.com, former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin is listed as a cast member for the upcoming fourth entry in the Jackass film series. A[...]
Jun 30 - According to Slashfilm.com, former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin is listed as a cast member for the upcoming fourth entry in the Jackass film series. A[...]
Jun 30 Otis Debuts New Look It's only been a matter of weeks since Otis debuted his new look, but the former member of Heavy Machinery has changed his look yet again! Otis appear[...]
Jun 30 - It's only been a matter of weeks since Otis debuted his new look, but the former member of Heavy Machinery has changed his look yet again! Otis appear[...]
Jun 30
Jun 30 - As previously reported, after Saturday's episode of AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston made some anti-WWE comments that haven't gone down particularly well.[...]
Jun 30
Jun 30 - Brian Pillman Jr. recently spoke with Fightful Select and has praised AEW for allowing its talent to be creative. Pillman, who is set to challenge AEW[...]
Jun 30
Jun 30 - It has been announced that Jungle Boy, who lost against Kenny Omega on Saturday's edition of AEW Dynamite in a match for the AEW World Championship, w[...]
Jun 29
Jun 29 - Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting that Mercedes Martinez has been taken to hospital following the finish to Xia Li & Boa vs Martinez &am[...]
Jun 29
Jun 29 - On Tuesday's NXT, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott won the NXT North American Championship by defeating Bronson Reed. The concluding moments of the match saw Hi[...]
Jun 29
Jun 29 - Following Tuesday's WWE NXT, the card for the upcoming Great American Bash episode of NXT next week has been updated. Check out the announced card be[...]
Jun 29
Jun 29 - The NXT Breakout Tournament will be returning very soon. The tournament will kick off on the July 13th episode. The tournament first took place in 2[...]
Jun 29
Jun 29 - John Ourand of the Sports Business Journa is reporting Monday's episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network drew 1.57 million viewers, which is down fr[...]
Jun 29
Jun 29 - During an interview with Dominic & Marcus DeAngelo of WrestleZone.com, Eddie Kingston addressed his post-Dynamite promo from this past Saturday du[...]
Jun 29
Jun 29 - Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are set to be married today. Rollins shared a photo of Lynch on Instagram writing, "Seems like a fine day to finally get[...]
Jun 29
Jun 29 - AEW Superstar Santana filed two new trademarks for “Mike Santana” and “BornNasty” on June 24, 2021. The listing for &ld[...]
Jun 29
Jun 29 - Former WWE NXT referee Drake Wuertz posted the following on Instagram, and then followed up with text messages from WWE Head of Talent Relations John [...]
Jun 29
Jun 29 - During an interview on Booker T’s podcast, former WWE Superstar Alex Riley put forward his case for wrestlers becoming unionized. “I&rsqu[...]
Jun 29
Jun 29 - Viewership was up for the special Saturday edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT was up this week. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reports that the June [...]
Jun 29
Jun 29 - In April, Ronda Rousey announced that she is expecting her first child with Travis Browne this coming September. Today, the couple revealed in [...]
Jun 29
Jun 29 - Tickets for SummerSlam 2021 went on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18 and they seem to be doing very well. The event will take place on Sa[...]
Jun 29
Jun 29 - Fifteen matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube. The main event of the show will featur six-man action with The D[...]
Jun 29
Jun 29 - WWE continues to let go more employees as they push forward with streamlining the company ahead of their return to the road in July. WWE’s Seni[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - In the main event of tonight's Raw, Drew McIntyre defeated Matt Riddle and A.J. Styles in a Last Chance Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Me[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Jaxson Ryker and Elias competed in a Strap Match. Ryker got the win over Elias after a Boss Man Slam/Black Hole Slam[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Charlotte Flair and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya Neidhart & Tamina Snuka defeated Mandy Rose, Dana Bro[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - Tonight's episode of Raw featured a singles match between John Morrison and Ricochet. The two competitors had a great match, which ultimate [...]