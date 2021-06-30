Darby Allin Joins Cast Of 'Jackass 4'

According to Slashfilm.com, former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin is listed as a cast member for the upcoming fourth entry in the Jackass film series. Allin joins a list of celebrities that will appear in the film that includes the likes of Tony Hawk, Matt Hoffman, Eric Andre and part-time AEW member, Shaquille O'Neill.

Last October, Jackass' Steve-O made an appearance on AEW Dynamite alongside Allin, which you can see below:

One person who won't be appearing in the film, however, is original cast member Bam Margera, who was fired due to ongoing personal issues. Jackass 4 is scheduled to hit cinemas on October 22nd.