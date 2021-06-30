Otis Debuts New Look

Beard is gone. Hair is gone. This is a new Otis pic.twitter.com/M26j2zH6Vb

It's only been a matter of weeks since Otis debuted his new look, but the former member of Heavy Machinery has changed his look yet again! Otis appeared on an episode of The Bump and looked almost unrecognisable without his trademark long hair and beard. See for yourself below!

Darby Allin Joins Cast Of 'Jackass 4'

According to Slashfilm.com, former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin is listed as a cast member for the upcoming fourth entry in the Jackass film series. Allin joins a list of celebrities that will appear [...] Jun 30 - According to Slashfilm.com, former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin is listed as a cast member for the upcoming fourth entry in the Jackass film series. Allin joins a list of celebrities that will appear [...]

Bully Ray Has Choice Words For Eddie Kingston

As previously reported, after Saturday's episode of AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston made some anti-WWE comments that haven't gone down particularly well. Now, WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray has chimed in,[...] Jun 30 - As previously reported, after Saturday's episode of AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston made some anti-WWE comments that haven't gone down particularly well. Now, WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray has chimed in,[...]

Brian Pillman Jr. Praises AEW For Encouraging Creativity

Brian Pillman Jr. recently spoke with Fightful Select and has praised AEW for allowing its talent to be creative. Pillman, who is set to challenge AEW TNT Champion Miro on tonight's episode of AEW Dyn[...] Jun 30 - Brian Pillman Jr. recently spoke with Fightful Select and has praised AEW for allowing its talent to be creative. Pillman, who is set to challenge AEW TNT Champion Miro on tonight's episode of AEW Dyn[...]

Another Match Added To Tonight's AEW Dynamite

It has been announced that Jungle Boy, who lost against Kenny Omega on Saturday's edition of AEW Dynamite in a match for the AEW World Championship, will be taking on Jack Evans tonight on an increasi[...] Jun 30 - It has been announced that Jungle Boy, who lost against Kenny Omega on Saturday's edition of AEW Dynamite in a match for the AEW World Championship, will be taking on Jack Evans tonight on an increasi[...]

Mercedes Martinez Taken To Hospital Following Tonight's WWE NXT

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting that Mercedes Martinez has been taken to hospital following the finish to Xia Li & Boa vs Martinez & Jake Atlas during tonight's NXT on USA Network.[...] Jun 29 - Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting that Mercedes Martinez has been taken to hospital following the finish to Xia Li & Boa vs Martinez & Jake Atlas during tonight's NXT on USA Network.[...]

New NXT North American Champion Crowned

On Tuesday's NXT, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott won the NXT North American Championship by defeating Bronson Reed. The concluding moments of the match saw Hit Row get involved distracting Reed on the outside[...] Jun 29 - On Tuesday's NXT, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott won the NXT North American Championship by defeating Bronson Reed. The concluding moments of the match saw Hit Row get involved distracting Reed on the outside[...]

Updated Card For NXT Great American Bash 2021

Following Tuesday's WWE NXT, the card for the upcoming Great American Bash episode of NXT next week has been updated. Check out the announced card below. - NXT Tag Team Championship Match: [...] Jun 29 - Following Tuesday's WWE NXT, the card for the upcoming Great American Bash episode of NXT next week has been updated. Check out the announced card below. - NXT Tag Team Championship Match: [...]

NXT Breakout Tournament Returning Very Soon

The NXT Breakout Tournament will be returning very soon. The tournament will kick off on the July 13th episode. The tournament first took place in 2019 and saw the likes of Bronson Reed, Isaiah &ldq[...] Jun 29 - The NXT Breakout Tournament will be returning very soon. The tournament will kick off on the July 13th episode. The tournament first took place in 2019 and saw the likes of Bronson Reed, Isaiah &ldq[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Takes A Big Hit For June 28 Episode

John Ourand of the Sports Business Journa is reporting Monday's episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network drew 1.57 million viewers, which is down from the 1.719 million figure the week prior. The m[...] Jun 29 - John Ourand of the Sports Business Journa is reporting Monday's episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network drew 1.57 million viewers, which is down from the 1.719 million figure the week prior. The m[...]

Eddie Kingston Addresses His Post-Dynamite Promo About WWE

During an interview with Dominic & Marcus DeAngelo of WrestleZone.com, Eddie Kingston addressed his post-Dynamite promo from this past Saturday during which he mentioned WWE. He said in the promo[...] Jun 29 - During an interview with Dominic & Marcus DeAngelo of WrestleZone.com, Eddie Kingston addressed his post-Dynamite promo from this past Saturday during which he mentioned WWE. He said in the promo[...]

Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Get Married

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are set to be married today. Rollins shared a photo of Lynch on Instagram writing, "Seems like a fine day to finally get married." The official WWE website confirmed the[...] Jun 29 - Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are set to be married today. Rollins shared a photo of Lynch on Instagram writing, "Seems like a fine day to finally get married." The official WWE website confirmed the[...]

AEW Star Santana Files Two New Trademarks

AEW Superstar Santana filed two new trademarks for “Mike Santana” and “BornNasty” on June 24, 2021. The listing for “Mike Santana” is described as follows: [...] Jun 29 - AEW Superstar Santana filed two new trademarks for “Mike Santana” and “BornNasty” on June 24, 2021. The listing for “Mike Santana” is described as follows: [...]

Drake Wuertz Claims WWE Fired Him For Not Having COVID-19 Vaccine

Former WWE NXT referee Drake Wuertz posted the following on Instagram, and then followed up with text messages from WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. “Any company that is discrimin[...] Jun 29 - Former WWE NXT referee Drake Wuertz posted the following on Instagram, and then followed up with text messages from WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. “Any company that is discrimin[...]

Former WWE Superstar On Why Wrestlers Should Become Unionized

During an interview on Booker T’s podcast, former WWE Superstar Alex Riley put forward his case for wrestlers becoming unionized. “I’m not here to say that I have it all figured out[...] Jun 29 - During an interview on Booker T’s podcast, former WWE Superstar Alex Riley put forward his case for wrestlers becoming unionized. “I’m not here to say that I have it all figured out[...]

Saturday Night AEW Dynamite Draws Close To 650,000 Viewers

Viewership was up for the special Saturday edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT was up this week. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reports that the June 26 episode drew 649,000 viewers. This was up on th[...] Jun 29 - Viewership was up for the special Saturday edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT was up this week. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reports that the June 26 episode drew 649,000 viewers. This was up on th[...]

Ronda Rousey Reveals Gender Of Her First Child

In April, Ronda Rousey announced that she is expecting her first child with Travis Browne this coming September. Today, the couple revealed in a video on YouTube that they’re expecting a [...] Jun 29 - In April, Ronda Rousey announced that she is expecting her first child with Travis Browne this coming September. Today, the couple revealed in a video on YouTube that they’re expecting a [...]

Big Update On WWE SummerSlam 2021 Ticket Sales

Tickets for SummerSlam 2021 went on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18 and they seem to be doing very well. The event will take place on Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vega[...] Jun 29 - Tickets for SummerSlam 2021 went on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18 and they seem to be doing very well. The event will take place on Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vega[...]

Fifteen Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark

Fifteen matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube. The main event of the show will featur six-man action with The Dark Order’s Colt Cabana, Evil Uno and Stu Gr[...] Jun 29 - Fifteen matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube. The main event of the show will featur six-man action with The Dark Order’s Colt Cabana, Evil Uno and Stu Gr[...]

UPDATED: WWE Executive And Producer Depart The Company

WWE continues to let go more employees as they push forward with streamlining the company ahead of their return to the road in July. WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development, Canyon Ce[...] Jun 29 - WWE continues to let go more employees as they push forward with streamlining the company ahead of their return to the road in July. WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development, Canyon Ce[...]

Drew McIntyre Wins Last Chance Triple Threat on Raw to Qualify for Men's MITB

In the main event of tonight's Raw, Drew McIntyre defeated Matt Riddle and A.J. Styles in a Last Chance Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. A crushing [...] Jun 28 - In the main event of tonight's Raw, Drew McIntyre defeated Matt Riddle and A.J. Styles in a Last Chance Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. A crushing [...]

Jaxson Ryker Defeats Elias in a Strap Match on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, Jaxson Ryker and Elias competed in a Strap Match. Ryker got the win over Elias after a Boss Man Slam/Black Hole Slam. HERE WE GO!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/w3O2XBFQ9p[...] Jun 28 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Jaxson Ryker and Elias competed in a Strap Match. Ryker got the win over Elias after a Boss Man Slam/Black Hole Slam. HERE WE GO!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/w3O2XBFQ9p[...]

Charlotte Flair, Natalya Neidhart & Tamina Snuka Defeat Rhea Ripley, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, Charlotte Flair and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya Neidhart & Tamina Snuka defeated Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke and Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley in a Six-[...] Jun 28 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Charlotte Flair and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya Neidhart & Tamina Snuka defeated Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke and Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley in a Six-[...]