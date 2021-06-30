Otis Debuts New Look

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
It's only been a matter of weeks since Otis debuted his new look, but the former member of Heavy Machinery has changed his look yet again! Otis appeared on an episode of The Bump and looked almost unrecognisable without his trademark long hair and beard. See for yourself below!
Darby Allin Joins Cast Of 'Jackass 4' According to Slashfilm.com, former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin is listed as a cast member for the upcoming fourth entry in the Jackass film series. Allin joins a list of celebrities that will appear [...]
Jun 30
Jun 30
Bully Ray Has Choice Words For Eddie Kingston As previously reported, after Saturday's episode of AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston made some anti-WWE comments that haven't gone down particularly well. Now, WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray has chimed in,[...]
Jun 30
Another Match Added To Tonight's AEW Dynamite It has been announced that Jungle Boy, who lost against Kenny Omega on Saturday's edition of AEW Dynamite in a match for the AEW World Championship, will be taking on Jack Evans tonight on an increasi[...]
Jun 29
New NXT North American Champion Crowned On Tuesday's NXT, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott won the NXT North American Championship by defeating Bronson Reed. The concluding moments of the match saw Hit Row get involved distracting Reed on the outside[...]
Jun 29
Updated Card For NXT Great American Bash 2021 Following Tuesday's WWE NXT, the card for the upcoming Great American Bash episode of NXT next week has been updated. Check out the announced card below. - NXT Tag Team Championship Match: [...]
Jun 29
NXT Breakout Tournament Returning Very Soon The NXT Breakout Tournament will be returning very soon. The tournament will kick off on the July 13th episode. The tournament first took place in 2019 and saw the likes of Bronson Reed, Isaiah &ldq[...]
Jun 29
Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Get Married Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are set to be married today. Rollins shared a photo of Lynch on Instagram writing, "Seems like a fine day to finally get married." The official WWE website confirmed the[...]
Jun 29
Ronda Rousey Reveals Gender Of Her First Child In April, Ronda Rousey announced that she is expecting her first child with Travis Browne this coming September. Today, the couple revealed in a video on YouTube that they’re expecting a [...]
Jun 29
Big Update On WWE SummerSlam 2021 Ticket Sales Tickets for SummerSlam 2021 went on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18 and they seem to be doing very well. The event will take place on Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vega[...]
Jun 29
Fifteen Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark Fifteen matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube. The main event of the show will featur six-man action with The Dark Order’s Colt Cabana, Evil Uno and Stu Gr[...]
