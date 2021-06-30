Bully Ray Has Choice Words For Eddie Kingston

As previously reported, after Saturday's episode of AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston made some anti-WWE comments that haven't gone down particularly well.

Now, WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray has chimed in, saying that Kingston needs to "shut the f*** up and stay in his lane.". On an appearance on Busted Open Radio, the ECW Original said the following:

"I love Eddie Kingston to death, if we were having promo wars and I was the captain of the team, and somebody says, 'you get to pick one person to do the promo for you,' I'd most likely pick Eddie – because of his believability, tone, inflexion and everything about him. But in this case, Eddie needs to shut the f**k up and stay in his lane. And his lane is [of] an AEW guy speaking about AEW and flying the flag for AEW. Then, I'm completely on board. Tell me how great AEW is, fly the flag for your company, show me that you wear your heart on your sleeve."

Bully Ray went on to say how Cody and Chris Jericho reserve the right to say what they want about their former company but Kingston, having spent his time before joining AEW on the indie scene, should perhaps keep his nose out of it.

"You were indie guy for the majority of his career until this company [AEW] took a chance on you," he said. "You've learned to love it and everything about it. Don't take the easy way out and knock the WWE. If Cody wants to destroy a throne, I get it. If Jericho wants to say FU, I get it. But, Eddie? Why? There's no reason for him to say [such stuff]. If you go back and listen to the fans, they really didn't pop that hard when he took a jab at WWE. You didn't get the reaction you were looking for. People were most likely thinking, 'alright, Eddie, stay away from that… there's no reason to go there"