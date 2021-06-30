Another Match Added To Tonight's AEW Dynamite

It has been announced that Jungle Boy, who lost against Kenny Omega on Saturday's edition of AEW Dynamite in a match for the AEW World Championship, will be taking on Jack Evans tonight on an increasingly stacked looking card.

Jungle Boy won an opportunity to challenge AEW World Champion Kenny Omega after winning the Casino Battle Royal at Double or Nothing in May.

AEW Dynamite finally returns to Wednesday nights, with Chris Jericho returning to commentary for the evening, after temporarily moving to Fridays and Saturdays due to the NBA Play-Offs. You can see the full card below.

- MJF vs. Sammy Guevara

AEW TNT Championship

- Miro vs. Brian Pullman Jr.

- The Young Bucks vs. Penta El Zero & Eddie Kingston (if Penta & Kingston win, they get a title shot down the line)

- Dr. Britt Baker & Rebel vs. Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero

- Jungle Boy vs. Jack Evans