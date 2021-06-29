Mercedes Martinez Taken To Hospital Following Tonight's WWE NXT

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting that Mercedes Martinez has been taken to hospital following the finish to Xia Li & Boa vs Martinez & Jake Atlas during tonight's NXT on USA Network.

The finish of the match saw Martinez take an impressive spinning heel kick from Xia Li. It seems as though she caught Mercedes a little too hard knocking her out.

Mercedes did an odd type of kick-out thing which looked really awkward, but the match was quickly stopped as there was obviously something wrong.

Sapp noted on Twitter that "talent/staff were told she's headed to the hospital for further evaluation"

We wish Martinez well and will keep you updated.