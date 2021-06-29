WWE RAW Viewership Takes A Big Hit For June 28 Episode

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley or Randy Orton were absent from the broadcast.

The main event featured Riddle, Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, with McIntyre progressing to earn a position in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match next month.

John Ourand of the Sports Business Journa is reporting Monday's episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network drew 1.57 million viewers, which is down from the 1.719 million figure the week prior.

Mercedes Martinez Taken To Hospital Following Tonight's WWE NXT

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting that Mercedes Martinez has been taken to hospital following the finish to Xia Li & Boa vs Martinez & Jake Atlas during tonight's NXT on USA Network.[...] Jun 29 - Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting that Mercedes Martinez has been taken to hospital following the finish to Xia Li & Boa vs Martinez & Jake Atlas during tonight's NXT on USA Network.[...]

New NXT North American Champion Crowned

On Tuesday's NXT, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott won the NXT North American Championship by defeating Bronson Reed. The concluding moments of the match saw Hit Row get involved distracting Reed on the outside[...] Jun 29 - On Tuesday's NXT, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott won the NXT North American Championship by defeating Bronson Reed. The concluding moments of the match saw Hit Row get involved distracting Reed on the outside[...]

Updated Card For NXT Great American Bash 2021

Following Tuesday's WWE NXT, the card for the upcoming Great American Bash episode of NXT next week has been updated. Check out the announced card below. - NXT Tag Team Championship Match: [...] Jun 29 - Following Tuesday's WWE NXT, the card for the upcoming Great American Bash episode of NXT next week has been updated. Check out the announced card below. - NXT Tag Team Championship Match: [...]

NXT Breakout Tournament Returning Very Soon

The NXT Breakout Tournament will be returning very soon. The tournament will kick off on the July 13th episode. The tournament first took place in 2019 and saw the likes of Bronson Reed, Isaiah &ldq[...] Jun 29 - The NXT Breakout Tournament will be returning very soon. The tournament will kick off on the July 13th episode. The tournament first took place in 2019 and saw the likes of Bronson Reed, Isaiah &ldq[...]

Eddie Kingston Addresses His Post-Dynamite Promo About WWE

During an interview with Dominic & Marcus DeAngelo of WrestleZone.com, Eddie Kingston addressed his post-Dynamite promo from this past Saturday during which he mentioned WWE. He said in the promo[...] Jun 29 - During an interview with Dominic & Marcus DeAngelo of WrestleZone.com, Eddie Kingston addressed his post-Dynamite promo from this past Saturday during which he mentioned WWE. He said in the promo[...]

Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Get Married

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are set to be married today. Rollins shared a photo of Lynch on Instagram writing, "Seems like a fine day to finally get married." The official WWE website confirmed the[...] Jun 29 - Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are set to be married today. Rollins shared a photo of Lynch on Instagram writing, "Seems like a fine day to finally get married." The official WWE website confirmed the[...]

AEW Star Santana Files Two New Trademarks

AEW Superstar Santana filed two new trademarks for “Mike Santana” and “BornNasty” on June 24, 2021. The listing for “Mike Santana” is described as follows: [...] Jun 29 - AEW Superstar Santana filed two new trademarks for “Mike Santana” and “BornNasty” on June 24, 2021. The listing for “Mike Santana” is described as follows: [...]

Drake Wuertz Claims WWE Fired Him For Not Having COVID-19 Vaccine

Former WWE NXT referee Drake Wuertz posted the following on Instagram, and then followed up with text messages from WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. “Any company that is discrimin[...] Jun 29 - Former WWE NXT referee Drake Wuertz posted the following on Instagram, and then followed up with text messages from WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. “Any company that is discrimin[...]

Former WWE Superstar On Why Wrestlers Should Become Unionized

During an interview on Booker T’s podcast, former WWE Superstar Alex Riley put forward his case for wrestlers becoming unionized. “I’m not here to say that I have it all figured out[...] Jun 29 - During an interview on Booker T’s podcast, former WWE Superstar Alex Riley put forward his case for wrestlers becoming unionized. “I’m not here to say that I have it all figured out[...]

Saturday Night AEW Dynamite Draws Close To 650,000 Viewers

Viewership was up for the special Saturday edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT was up this week. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reports that the June 26 episode drew 649,000 viewers. This was up on th[...] Jun 29 - Viewership was up for the special Saturday edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT was up this week. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reports that the June 26 episode drew 649,000 viewers. This was up on th[...]

Ronda Rousey Reveals Gender Of Her First Child

In April, Ronda Rousey announced that she is expecting her first child with Travis Browne this coming September. Today, the couple revealed in a video on YouTube that they’re expecting a [...] Jun 29 - In April, Ronda Rousey announced that she is expecting her first child with Travis Browne this coming September. Today, the couple revealed in a video on YouTube that they’re expecting a [...]

Big Update On WWE SummerSlam 2021 Ticket Sales

Tickets for SummerSlam 2021 went on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18 and they seem to be doing very well. The event will take place on Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vega[...] Jun 29 - Tickets for SummerSlam 2021 went on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18 and they seem to be doing very well. The event will take place on Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vega[...]

Fifteen Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark

Fifteen matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube. The main event of the show will featur six-man action with The Dark Order’s Colt Cabana, Evil Uno and Stu Gr[...] Jun 29 - Fifteen matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube. The main event of the show will featur six-man action with The Dark Order’s Colt Cabana, Evil Uno and Stu Gr[...]

UPDATED: WWE Executive And Producer Depart The Company

WWE continues to let go more employees as they push forward with streamlining the company ahead of their return to the road in July. WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development, Canyon Ce[...] Jun 29 - WWE continues to let go more employees as they push forward with streamlining the company ahead of their return to the road in July. WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development, Canyon Ce[...]

Drew McIntyre Wins Last Chance Triple Threat on Raw to Qualify for Men's MITB

In the main event of tonight's Raw, Drew McIntyre defeated Matt Riddle and A.J. Styles in a Last Chance Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. A crushing [...] Jun 28 - In the main event of tonight's Raw, Drew McIntyre defeated Matt Riddle and A.J. Styles in a Last Chance Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. A crushing [...]

Jaxson Ryker Defeats Elias in a Strap Match on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, Jaxson Ryker and Elias competed in a Strap Match. Ryker got the win over Elias after a Boss Man Slam/Black Hole Slam. HERE WE GO!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/w3O2XBFQ9p[...] Jun 28 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Jaxson Ryker and Elias competed in a Strap Match. Ryker got the win over Elias after a Boss Man Slam/Black Hole Slam. HERE WE GO!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/w3O2XBFQ9p[...]

Charlotte Flair, Natalya Neidhart & Tamina Snuka Defeat Rhea Ripley, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, Charlotte Flair and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya Neidhart & Tamina Snuka defeated Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke and Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley in a Six-[...] Jun 28 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Charlotte Flair and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya Neidhart & Tamina Snuka defeated Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke and Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley in a Six-[...]

John Morrison vs. Ricochet Ends in Double Count-Out on Raw After Incredible Finish

Tonight's episode of Raw featured a singles match between John Morrison and Ricochet. The two competitors had a great match, which ultimate ended in a double count-out after a spectacular Di[...] Jun 28 - Tonight's episode of Raw featured a singles match between John Morrison and Ricochet. The two competitors had a great match, which ultimate ended in a double count-out after a spectacular Di[...]

Eva Marie & Piper "Doudrop" Niven Defeat Asuka & Naomi on Raw

In a rematch from last week, the team of Eva Marie and Piper "Doudrop" Niven picked up a victory over Asuka and Naomi on tonight's Raw. During the match, Eva Marie got revenge on Doudrop from la[...] Jun 28 - In a rematch from last week, the team of Eva Marie and Piper "Doudrop" Niven picked up a victory over Asuka and Naomi on tonight's Raw. During the match, Eva Marie got revenge on Doudrop from la[...]

"ASH: Almost a Super Hero" Nikki Cross Defeats Shayna Baszler on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Nikki Cross (who has given herself the nickname "ASH: Almost a Super Hero") picked up a victory over "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler by pinfall. [...] Jun 28 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Nikki Cross (who has given herself the nickname "ASH: Almost a Super Hero") picked up a victory over "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler by pinfall. [...]

Matt Riddle Wins Battle Royal on Raw on Behalf of Randy Orton

In the opening moments of tonight's Raw, WWE officials Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce announced that Randy Orton is not in attendance for tonight's Raw, and will be unable to compete in the L[...] Jun 28 - In the opening moments of tonight's Raw, WWE officials Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce announced that Randy Orton is not in attendance for tonight's Raw, and will be unable to compete in the L[...]

WWE Accepting Applications For SummerSlam Week Tryouts

WWE are taking applications for SummerSlam week tryouts in Las Vegas, Nevada. WWE posted the following promo starring Mandy Rose to promote this exclusive by invite only tryouts. The tryouts will tak[...] Jun 28 - WWE are taking applications for SummerSlam week tryouts in Las Vegas, Nevada. WWE posted the following promo starring Mandy Rose to promote this exclusive by invite only tryouts. The tryouts will tak[...]

Vince McMahon Heading To WWE Performance Center To Scout Talent

Fightful Select is reporting that Vince McMahon himself is going to be heading to WWE's Performance Center to scout some talent. He will be there sometime this week with Thursday being the final date[...] Jun 28 - Fightful Select is reporting that Vince McMahon himself is going to be heading to WWE's Performance Center to scout some talent. He will be there sometime this week with Thursday being the final date[...]