Big Update On WWE SummerSlam 2021 Ticket Sales

WWE has reportedly sold between 36,000 and 37,000 seats for the event. Ticketmaster is listing a capacity of 41,661 for the show.

This will be the first SummerSlam to be held at a stadium since SummerSlam 1992 at Wembley Stadium.

The Sports Business Journal is reporting that WWE sold more than 30,000 tickets for this year’s SummerSlam 2021 event in the first hours of tickets going on sale.

Tickets for SummerSlam 2021 went on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18 and they seem to be doing very well. The event will take place on Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Former WWE Superstar On Why Wrestlers Should Become Unionized

During an interview on Booker T’s podcast, former WWE Superstar Alex Riley put forward his case for wrestlers becoming unionized. “I’m not here to say that I have it all figured out[...] Jun 29 - During an interview on Booker T’s podcast, former WWE Superstar Alex Riley put forward his case for wrestlers becoming unionized. “I’m not here to say that I have it all figured out[...]

Saturday Night AEW Dynamite Draws Close To 650,000 Viewers

Viewership was up for the special Saturday edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT was up this week. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reports that the June 26 episode drew 649,000 viewers. This was up on th[...] Jun 29 - Viewership was up for the special Saturday edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT was up this week. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reports that the June 26 episode drew 649,000 viewers. This was up on th[...]

Ronda Rousey Reveals Gender Of Her First Child

In April, Ronda Rousey announced that she is expecting her first child with Travis Browne this coming September. Today, the couple revealed in a video on YouTube that they’re expecting a [...] Jun 29 - In April, Ronda Rousey announced that she is expecting her first child with Travis Browne this coming September. Today, the couple revealed in a video on YouTube that they’re expecting a [...]

Big Update On WWE SummerSlam 2021 Ticket Sales

Fifteen Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark

Fifteen matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube. The main event of the show will featur six-man action with The Dark Order’s Colt Cabana, Evil Uno and Stu Gr[...] Jun 29 - Fifteen matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube. The main event of the show will featur six-man action with The Dark Order’s Colt Cabana, Evil Uno and Stu Gr[...]

UPDATED: WWE Executive And Producer Depart The Company

WWE continues to let go more employees as they push forward with streamlining the company ahead of their return to the road in July. WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development, Canyon Ce[...] Jun 29 - WWE continues to let go more employees as they push forward with streamlining the company ahead of their return to the road in July. WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development, Canyon Ce[...]

Drew McIntyre Wins Last Chance Triple Threat on Raw to Qualify for Men's MITB

In the main event of tonight's Raw, Drew McIntyre defeated Matt Riddle and A.J. Styles in a Last Chance Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. A crushing [...] Jun 28 - In the main event of tonight's Raw, Drew McIntyre defeated Matt Riddle and A.J. Styles in a Last Chance Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. A crushing [...]

Jaxson Ryker Defeats Elias in a Strap Match on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, Jaxson Ryker and Elias competed in a Strap Match. Ryker got the win over Elias after a Boss Man Slam/Black Hole Slam. HERE WE GO!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/w3O2XBFQ9p[...] Jun 28 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Jaxson Ryker and Elias competed in a Strap Match. Ryker got the win over Elias after a Boss Man Slam/Black Hole Slam. HERE WE GO!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/w3O2XBFQ9p[...]

Charlotte Flair, Natalya Neidhart & Tamina Snuka Defeat Rhea Ripley, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, Charlotte Flair and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya Neidhart & Tamina Snuka defeated Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke and Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley in a Six-[...] Jun 28 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Charlotte Flair and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya Neidhart & Tamina Snuka defeated Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke and Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley in a Six-[...]

John Morrison vs. Ricochet Ends in Double Count-Out on Raw After Incredible Finish

Tonight's episode of Raw featured a singles match between John Morrison and Ricochet. The two competitors had a great match, which ultimate ended in a double count-out after a spectacular Di[...] Jun 28 - Tonight's episode of Raw featured a singles match between John Morrison and Ricochet. The two competitors had a great match, which ultimate ended in a double count-out after a spectacular Di[...]

Eva Marie & Piper "Doudrop" Niven Defeat Asuka & Naomi on Raw

In a rematch from last week, the team of Eva Marie and Piper "Doudrop" Niven picked up a victory over Asuka and Naomi on tonight's Raw. During the match, Eva Marie got revenge on Doudrop from la[...] Jun 28 - In a rematch from last week, the team of Eva Marie and Piper "Doudrop" Niven picked up a victory over Asuka and Naomi on tonight's Raw. During the match, Eva Marie got revenge on Doudrop from la[...]

"ASH: Almost a Super Hero" Nikki Cross Defeats Shayna Baszler on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Nikki Cross (who has given herself the nickname "ASH: Almost a Super Hero") picked up a victory over "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler by pinfall. [...] Jun 28 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Nikki Cross (who has given herself the nickname "ASH: Almost a Super Hero") picked up a victory over "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler by pinfall. [...]

Matt Riddle Wins Battle Royal on Raw on Behalf of Randy Orton

In the opening moments of tonight's Raw, WWE officials Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce announced that Randy Orton is not in attendance for tonight's Raw, and will be unable to compete in the L[...] Jun 28 - In the opening moments of tonight's Raw, WWE officials Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce announced that Randy Orton is not in attendance for tonight's Raw, and will be unable to compete in the L[...]

WWE Accepting Applications For SummerSlam Week Tryouts

WWE are taking applications for SummerSlam week tryouts in Las Vegas, Nevada. WWE posted the following promo starring Mandy Rose to promote this exclusive by invite only tryouts. The tryouts will tak[...] Jun 28 - WWE are taking applications for SummerSlam week tryouts in Las Vegas, Nevada. WWE posted the following promo starring Mandy Rose to promote this exclusive by invite only tryouts. The tryouts will tak[...]

Vince McMahon Heading To WWE Performance Center To Scout Talent

Fightful Select is reporting that Vince McMahon himself is going to be heading to WWE's Performance Center to scout some talent. He will be there sometime this week with Thursday being the final date[...] Jun 28 - Fightful Select is reporting that Vince McMahon himself is going to be heading to WWE's Performance Center to scout some talent. He will be there sometime this week with Thursday being the final date[...]

JJ Dillon Once Talked The Rock Out Of Quitting WWE

JJ Dillon was recently involved in a video interview with JBL and Gerald Brisco during which he discussed the time he talked The Rock out of quitting WWE. “He called me over, and I was able to [...] Jun 28 - JJ Dillon was recently involved in a video interview with JBL and Gerald Brisco during which he discussed the time he talked The Rock out of quitting WWE. “He called me over, and I was able to [...]

John Cena Doesn’t Believe WWE Needs Him

During a recent interview with Complex News, John Cena said put WWE over as a "global phenomenon" and despite him not being there on a full-time basis, they don't him but feel it a privilege to be abl[...] Jun 28 - During a recent interview with Complex News, John Cena said put WWE over as a "global phenomenon" and despite him not being there on a full-time basis, they don't him but feel it a privilege to be abl[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces New European Television Deal

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a deal that expands its' global footprint throughout Europe. IMPACT Wrestling’s Popular Content Expands Its Global Footprint Throughout Europe on Pluto TV IMPACT[...] Jun 28 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a deal that expands its' global footprint throughout Europe. IMPACT Wrestling’s Popular Content Expands Its Global Footprint Throughout Europe on Pluto TV IMPACT[...]

Full Card For TripleMania XXIX Show Revealed, Lucha Bros To Defend AAA Tag Team Titles

AAA held a press conference today for its upcoming TripleMania XXIX show on August 14 at Arena de Mexico. The full card has been revealed including The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix) defe[...] Jun 28 - AAA held a press conference today for its upcoming TripleMania XXIX show on August 14 at Arena de Mexico. The full card has been revealed including The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix) defe[...]

Jim Ross Slams WWE Hall Of Fame, Says It's 'Too Corporate'

On his latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about Terry Funk and when Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame alongside his brother Dory in 2009. Ross was pretty pissed at the lack of time [...] Jun 28 - On his latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about Terry Funk and when Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame alongside his brother Dory in 2009. Ross was pretty pissed at the lack of time [...]

Alberto Del Rio Open To WWE Return

During a recent interview with SK Wrestling, former World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio (now Alberto El Patron) said he would be open to returning to WWE. He apologized for past behavior while[...] Jun 28 - During a recent interview with SK Wrestling, former World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio (now Alberto El Patron) said he would be open to returning to WWE. He apologized for past behavior while[...]

Nikki Bella Issues An Apology For Historic Comments About Chyna

WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella has come under fire after some historic comments she made about the late great Chyna re-surfaced on social media. A video was posted on Twitter of Nikki on E! Network&rs[...] Jun 28 - WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella has come under fire after some historic comments she made about the late great Chyna re-surfaced on social media. A video was posted on Twitter of Nikki on E! Network&rs[...]

Plans For The Final Episodes Of WWE Television From The ThunderDome

The WWE ThunderDome is soon coming to an end with WWE returning to the road in July. Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the final live show from the ThunderDome will be the Jul[...] Jun 28 - The WWE ThunderDome is soon coming to an end with WWE returning to the road in July. Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the final live show from the ThunderDome will be the Jul[...]

Jungle Boy Is Dating A Fellow AEW Star

Jungle Boy has shared the following photo of himself with fellow AEW star Anna Jay. It would seem from the passionate kiss they are dating. On Saturday's Dynamite on TNT, Jungle Boy was unsuccessful [...] Jun 28 - Jungle Boy has shared the following photo of himself with fellow AEW star Anna Jay. It would seem from the passionate kiss they are dating. On Saturday's Dynamite on TNT, Jungle Boy was unsuccessful [...]