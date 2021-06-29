UPDATED: WWE Executive And Producer Depart The Company
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 29, 2021
WWE continues to let go more employees as they push forward with streamlining the company ahead of their return to the road in July.
WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development, Canyon Ceman, is reportedly no longer with the company. Ceman has been with WWE since March 2012. The news was confirmed by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer.
Additionally, WWE Producer Sonjay Dutt is no longer with the company according to Fightful Select. A source has told the website that it was his decision to leave.
Dave Meltzer reports Dutt departed the company two weeks ago.
UPDATE: Mike Johnson of PWInsider has noted the following: “In regard to rumors that have made the rounds since last night that Senior Vice President of Talent Development Canyon Ceman was no longer with the company, sources within the company are stating those stories are 100% incorrect and that he remains with WWE.”
https://wrestlr.me/68829/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jun 29
Jun 29 - During an interview on Booker T’s podcast, former WWE Superstar Alex Riley put forward his case for wrestlers becoming unionized. “I&rsqu[...]
Jun 29
Jun 29 - Viewership was up for the special Saturday edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT was up this week. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reports that the June [...]
Jun 29
Jun 29 - In April, Ronda Rousey announced that she is expecting her first child with Travis Browne this coming September. Today, the couple revealed in [...]
Jun 29
Jun 29 - Tickets for SummerSlam 2021 went on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18 and they seem to be doing very well. The event will take place on Sa[...]
Jun 29
Jun 29 - Fifteen matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube. The main event of the show will featur six-man action with The D[...]
Jun 29
Jun 29 - WWE continues to let go more employees as they push forward with streamlining the company ahead of their return to the road in July. WWE’s Seni[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - In the main event of tonight's Raw, Drew McIntyre defeated Matt Riddle and A.J. Styles in a Last Chance Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Me[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Jaxson Ryker and Elias competed in a Strap Match. Ryker got the win over Elias after a Boss Man Slam/Black Hole Slam[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Charlotte Flair and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya Neidhart & Tamina Snuka defeated Mandy Rose, Dana Bro[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - Tonight's episode of Raw featured a singles match between John Morrison and Ricochet. The two competitors had a great match, which ultimate [...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - In a rematch from last week, the team of Eva Marie and Piper "Doudrop" Niven picked up a victory over Asuka and Naomi on tonight's Raw. During t[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Nikki Cross (who has given herself the nickname "ASH: Almost a Super Hero") picked up a victory over "T[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - In the opening moments of tonight's Raw, WWE officials Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce announced that Randy Orton is not in attendance for tonight'[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - WWE are taking applications for SummerSlam week tryouts in Las Vegas, Nevada. WWE posted the following promo starring Mandy Rose to promote this excl[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - Fightful Select is reporting that Vince McMahon himself is going to be heading to WWE's Performance Center to scout some talent. He will be there som[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - JJ Dillon was recently involved in a video interview with JBL and Gerald Brisco during which he discussed the time he talked The Rock out of quitting [...]
Jun 28 John Cena Doesn’t Believe WWE Needs Him During a recent interview with Complex News, John Cena said put WWE over as a "global phenomenon" and despite him not being there on a full-time basis[...]
Jun 28 - During a recent interview with Complex News, John Cena said put WWE over as a "global phenomenon" and despite him not being there on a full-time basis[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a deal that expands its' global footprint throughout Europe. IMPACT Wrestling’s Popular Content Expands Its Glob[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - AAA held a press conference today for its upcoming TripleMania XXIX show on August 14 at Arena de Mexico. The full card has been revealed including T[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - On his latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about Terry Funk and when Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame alongside his brother Dory in [...]
Jun 28 Alberto Del Rio Open To WWE Return During a recent interview with SK Wrestling, former World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio (now Alberto El Patron) said he would be open to return[...]
Jun 28 - During a recent interview with SK Wrestling, former World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio (now Alberto El Patron) said he would be open to return[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella has come under fire after some historic comments she made about the late great Chyna re-surfaced on social media. A vid[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - The WWE ThunderDome is soon coming to an end with WWE returning to the road in July. Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the fi[...]
Jun 28 Jungle Boy Is Dating A Fellow AEW Star Jungle Boy has shared the following photo of himself with fellow AEW star Anna Jay. It would seem from the passionate kiss they are dating. On Saturd[...]
Jun 28 - Jungle Boy has shared the following photo of himself with fellow AEW star Anna Jay. It would seem from the passionate kiss they are dating. On Saturd[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - Buddy Murphy was recently one of the released names by WWE earlier this month. He is currently sitting out subject to a 90-day non-compete clause. Mu[...]