UPDATED: WWE Executive And Producer Depart The Company

WWE continues to let go more employees as they push forward with streamlining the company ahead of their return to the road in July.

WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development, Canyon Ceman, is reportedly no longer with the company. Ceman has been with WWE since March 2012. The news was confirmed by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer.

Additionally, WWE Producer Sonjay Dutt is no longer with the company according to Fightful Select. A source has told the website that it was his decision to leave.

Dave Meltzer reports Dutt departed the company two weeks ago.

UPDATE: Mike Johnson of PWInsider has noted the following:

“In regard to rumors that have made the rounds since last night that Senior Vice President of Talent Development Canyon Ceman was no longer with the company, sources within the company are stating those stories are 100% incorrect and that he remains with WWE.”