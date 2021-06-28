WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Drew McIntyre Wins Last Chance Triple Threat on Raw to Qualify for Men's MITB
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jun 28, 2021
In the main event of tonight's
Raw, Drew McIntyre defeated Matt Riddle and A.J. Styles in a Last Chance Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
