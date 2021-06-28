Drew McIntyre Wins Last Chance Triple Threat on Raw to Qualify for Men's MITB

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

What. A. Match. @DMcIntyreWWE is going to #MITB and just Claymored his way into the Money in the Bank Ladder Match on #WWERaw ! pic.twitter.com/6tCXXbBe1l

A crushing CLAYMORE seals the deal for @DMcIntyreWWE and gets him the win! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7KEKvTLeEH

In the main event of tonight's Raw, Drew McIntyre defeated Matt Riddle and A.J. Styles in a Last Chance Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Jaxson Ryker Defeats Elias in a Strap Match on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, Jaxson Ryker and Elias competed in a Strap Match. Ryker got the win over Elias after a Boss Man Slam/Black Hole Slam[...] Jun 28 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Jaxson Ryker and Elias competed in a Strap Match. Ryker got the win over Elias after a Boss Man Slam/Black Hole Slam[...]

Charlotte Flair, Natalya Neidhart & Tamina Snuka Defeat Rhea Ripley, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, Charlotte Flair and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya Neidhart & Tamina Snuka defeated Mandy Rose, Dana Bro[...] Jun 28 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Charlotte Flair and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya Neidhart & Tamina Snuka defeated Mandy Rose, Dana Bro[...]

John Morrison vs. Ricochet Ends in Double Count-Out on Raw After Incredible Finish

Tonight's episode of Raw featured a singles match between John Morrison and Ricochet. The two competitors had a great match, which ultimate [...] Jun 28 - Tonight's episode of Raw featured a singles match between John Morrison and Ricochet. The two competitors had a great match, which ultimate [...]

Eva Marie & Piper "Doudrop" Niven Defeat Asuka & Naomi on Raw

In a rematch from last week, the team of Eva Marie and Piper "Doudrop" Niven picked up a victory over Asuka and Naomi on tonight's Raw. During t[...] Jun 28 - In a rematch from last week, the team of Eva Marie and Piper "Doudrop" Niven picked up a victory over Asuka and Naomi on tonight's Raw. During t[...]

"ASH: Almost a Super Hero" Nikki Cross Defeats Shayna Baszler on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Nikki Cross (who has given herself the nickname "ASH: Almost a Super Hero") picked up a victory over "T[...] Jun 28 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Nikki Cross (who has given herself the nickname "ASH: Almost a Super Hero") picked up a victory over "T[...]

Matt Riddle Wins Battle Royal on Raw on Behalf of Randy Orton

In the opening moments of tonight's Raw, WWE officials Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce announced that Randy Orton is not in attendance for tonight'[...] Jun 28 - In the opening moments of tonight's Raw, WWE officials Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce announced that Randy Orton is not in attendance for tonight'[...]

WWE Accepting Applications For SummerSlam Week Tryouts

WWE are taking applications for SummerSlam week tryouts in Las Vegas, Nevada. WWE posted the following promo starring Mandy Rose to promote this excl[...] Jun 28 - WWE are taking applications for SummerSlam week tryouts in Las Vegas, Nevada. WWE posted the following promo starring Mandy Rose to promote this excl[...]

Vince McMahon Heading To WWE Performance Center To Scout Talent

Fightful Select is reporting that Vince McMahon himself is going to be heading to WWE's Performance Center to scout some talent. He will be there som[...] Jun 28 - Fightful Select is reporting that Vince McMahon himself is going to be heading to WWE's Performance Center to scout some talent. He will be there som[...]

JJ Dillon Once Talked The Rock Out Of Quitting WWE

JJ Dillon was recently involved in a video interview with JBL and Gerald Brisco during which he discussed the time he talked The Rock out of quitting [...] Jun 28 - JJ Dillon was recently involved in a video interview with JBL and Gerald Brisco during which he discussed the time he talked The Rock out of quitting [...]

John Cena Doesn’t Believe WWE Needs Him

During a recent interview with Complex News, John Cena said put WWE over as a "global phenomenon" and despite him not being there on a full-time basis[...] Jun 28 - During a recent interview with Complex News, John Cena said put WWE over as a "global phenomenon" and despite him not being there on a full-time basis[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces New European Television Deal

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a deal that expands its' global footprint throughout Europe. IMPACT Wrestling’s Popular Content Expands Its Glob[...] Jun 28 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a deal that expands its' global footprint throughout Europe. IMPACT Wrestling’s Popular Content Expands Its Glob[...]

Full Card For TripleMania XXIX Show Revealed, Lucha Bros To Defend AAA Tag Team Titles

AAA held a press conference today for its upcoming TripleMania XXIX show on August 14 at Arena de Mexico. The full card has been revealed including T[...] Jun 28 - AAA held a press conference today for its upcoming TripleMania XXIX show on August 14 at Arena de Mexico. The full card has been revealed including T[...]

Jim Ross Slams WWE Hall Of Fame, Says It's 'Too Corporate'

On his latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about Terry Funk and when Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame alongside his brother Dory in [...] Jun 28 - On his latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about Terry Funk and when Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame alongside his brother Dory in [...]

Alberto Del Rio Open To WWE Return

During a recent interview with SK Wrestling, former World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio (now Alberto El Patron) said he would be open to return[...] Jun 28 - During a recent interview with SK Wrestling, former World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio (now Alberto El Patron) said he would be open to return[...]

Nikki Bella Issues An Apology For Historic Comments About Chyna

WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella has come under fire after some historic comments she made about the late great Chyna re-surfaced on social media. A vid[...] Jun 28 - WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella has come under fire after some historic comments she made about the late great Chyna re-surfaced on social media. A vid[...]

Plans For The Final Episodes Of WWE Television From The ThunderDome

The WWE ThunderDome is soon coming to an end with WWE returning to the road in July. Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the fi[...] Jun 28 - The WWE ThunderDome is soon coming to an end with WWE returning to the road in July. Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the fi[...]

Jungle Boy Is Dating A Fellow AEW Star

Jungle Boy has shared the following photo of himself with fellow AEW star Anna Jay. It would seem from the passionate kiss they are dating. On Saturd[...] Jun 28 - Jungle Boy has shared the following photo of himself with fellow AEW star Anna Jay. It would seem from the passionate kiss they are dating. On Saturd[...]

PHOTO: Buddy Murphy Reveals Impressive New Physique

Buddy Murphy was recently one of the released names by WWE earlier this month. He is currently sitting out subject to a 90-day non-compete clause. Mu[...] Jun 28 - Buddy Murphy was recently one of the released names by WWE earlier this month. He is currently sitting out subject to a 90-day non-compete clause. Mu[...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE RAW - Strap Match, Money In the Bank Qualifier, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will continue to build toward the upcoming Money In the Bank pay-per-view. WWE has announced the following for tonight’[...] Jun 28 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will continue to build toward the upcoming Money In the Bank pay-per-view. WWE has announced the following for tonight’[...]

Vince McMahon Makes An Appearance At Dave Chappelle’s Comedy Show

Vince McMahon attended Dave Chappelle’s comedy show at the Premier Theater in Mashantucket, CT on Saturday night. A photo has surfaced of the W[...] Jun 27 - Vince McMahon attended Dave Chappelle’s comedy show at the Premier Theater in Mashantucket, CT on Saturday night. A photo has surfaced of the W[...]

Charlotte Flair Says 'We’ve Normalized' Women's Wrestling In The Main Event

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Arroe Collins during which she discussed women's wrestling now being viewed on the same leve[...] Jun 27 - WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Arroe Collins during which she discussed women's wrestling now being viewed on the same leve[...]

Eric Bischoff Discusses His Love Of Matt Riddle

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was recently interviewed by Inside the Ropes about his love for WWE Superstar Matt Riddle who he has high praise for a[...] Jun 27 - WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was recently interviewed by Inside the Ropes about his love for WWE Superstar Matt Riddle who he has high praise for a[...]

Lita Has Struggled To Watch Pro Wrestling During The Pandemic Era

During her recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, former WWE Superstar Lita revealed what wrestling she watches these days and how she[...] Jun 27 - During her recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, former WWE Superstar Lita revealed what wrestling she watches these days and how she[...]