WWE Accepting Applications For SummerSlam Week Tryouts
Posted By: Dustin on Jun 28, 2021
WWE are taking applications for SummerSlam week tryouts in Las Vegas, Nevada.
WWE posted the following promo starring Mandy Rose to promote this exclusive by invite only tryouts. The tryouts will take place from August 18th to August 20th in Vegas.
Selected persons will be contacted in July with further information on how to proceed.
This application asks for information which is typical like your nationality, ethnicity, etc. (“This value is optional. It is used for assessing potential candidates specific to diversity and inclusion.”), your highest level of education, height in foot & inches (“This value is optional. It is used for assessing potential candidates specific to diversity in size”), weight in pounds (“This value is optional. It is used for assessing potential candidates specific to diversity in size”).
Also your background information such as if you're an athlete, wrestler, referee, or other. It also asks what languages you speak, and if you're able to speak English. If you have a Military background, your athletic background (N/A, high school, recreational, collegiate, amateur/semi-pro, professional, Olympic, performer), a summary of your athletic experience, if you have any pro wrestling experience, a summary of your pro wrestling experience if any, if you have any acting experience, and if you have any public speaking experience.
