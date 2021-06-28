Vince McMahon Heading To WWE Performance Center To Scout Talent
Posted By: Dustin on Jun 28, 2021
Fightful Select is reporting that Vince McMahon himself is going to be heading to WWE's Performance Center to scout some talent.
He will be there sometime this week with Thursday being the final date.
This major scouting effort has led to influential names in the company personally coming to the Performance Center to scout talent, with Vince McMahon being scheduled to be there this week, with Thursday being the date
Johnny Ace and Bruce Prichard were reportedly spotted at the Performance Center earlier. It wasn't stated who exactly both men were looking to scout, but Vince is heading there to get his own look.
