IMPACT Wrestling Announces New European Television Deal

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a deal that expands its' global footprint throughout Europe.

IMPACT Wrestling’s Popular Content Expands Its Global Footprint Throughout Europe on Pluto TV

IMPACT Wrestling Content is Now Available on the Platform in the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Switzerland & Austria

LOS ANGELES – (June 28, 2021) – IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of the leading independent global multi-platform media company Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc., announced today the expansion of IMPACT Wrestling’s popular content on Pluto TV—furthering the promotion’s reach across the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The move comes as a continuation of IMPACT Wrestling’s partnership with Pluto TV, which kicked off in April 2018 with the U.S. launch of IMPACT Wrestling’s content on the country’s top free ad-supported streaming television service.

Since its inception in 2002, IMPACT has established itself as one of the largest professional wrestling organizations in the world and the premier destination for wrestling fans across the globe. Now, Pluto TV users throughout Europe will be able to enjoy IMPACT Wrestling’s hard-hitting programming which boasts almost two decades of new and classic original content from across the promotion’s storied legacy. Those featured include celebrated icons such as Ric Flair, Sting, Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash and AJ Styles; as well as IMPACT’s current roster of world-class athletes which includes Rich Swann, The Good Brothers, former NFL player Moose, Deonna Purrazzo, Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, Jordynne Grace, Eric Young and Chris Bey.

“IMPACT Wrestling is proud to continue our successful partnership with Pluto TV, bringing our exclusive content to even more viewers around the world,” said Jaime Pollack, Chief Revenue Officer, Sports Media Group, which includes IMPACT Wrestling. “The global demand for quality professional wrestling programming has, arguably, never been higher, and we are excited for the opportunity to provide millions of pro wrestling fans both old and new with the ultimate ringside seats to all the epic matchups, original series, and in-depth retrospectives that IMPACT Wrestling is known for.”

IMPACT programming is televised globally in 120 countries including AXS TV in the US. IMPACT boasts a huge following on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other social media platforms.