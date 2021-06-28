Jim Ross Slams WWE Hall Of Fame, Says It's 'Too Corporate'

On his latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about Terry Funk and when Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame alongside his brother Dory in 2009.

Ross was pretty pissed at the lack of time the legendary names got for their speech, here is what he said:

"That was a bullsh*t deal too because they got no time. Everything’s timed, it’s all a TV show and I detest that. The organic nature of the Hall Of Fame, it should be objective with the selection, it should not be over-selected by having too many people that can’t speak. I know a couple of Hall Of Famers called me this year and asked me to help them with their Hall Of Fame speech in WWE. And I said ‘Well, how much time you got?’ [They answered] Two minutes. So maybe they stretched it to three. It’s become too corporate in that respect for my tastes. I’m sure they don’t care what my tastes are anymore, which I get. I don’t care what they’re doing either, it’s their deal."

"But I thought [Terry Funk] and Dory had no time and Dory was not the great orator that Terry was, there are very few men in the history of pro wrestling that can talk as effectively and memorable as Terry Funk. I thought they got jobbed there a little bit on that presentation. I think that was in Houston, in any event, I didn’t like the way that went down. They deserved better and I’m sentimental but I believe they deserved better. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it."