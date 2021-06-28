Nikki Bella Issues An Apology For Historic Comments About Chyna

WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella has come under fire after some historic comments she made about the late great Chyna re-surfaced on social media.

A video was posted on Twitter of Nikki on E! Network’s Fashion Police in July 2013 with her sister Brie.

In the clip, Nikki Bella said they didn’t know whether a photo of Chyna was a man or a woman. Joan Rivers then made a disrespectful joke about Chyna.

Nikki has since issued a statement: