Nikki Bella Issues An Apology For Historic Comments About Chyna
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 28, 2021
WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella has come under fire after some historic comments she made about the late great Chyna re-surfaced on social media.
A video was posted on Twitter of Nikki on E! Network’s Fashion Police in July 2013 with her sister Brie.
In the clip, Nikki Bella said they didn’t know whether a photo of Chyna was a man or a woman. Joan Rivers then made a disrespectful joke about Chyna.
Nikki has since issued a statement:
https://wrestlr.me/68813/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jun 28
Jun 28 - WWE are taking applications for SummerSlam week tryouts in Las Vegas, Nevada. WWE posted the following promo starring Mandy Rose to promote this excl[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - Fightful Select is reporting that Vince McMahon himself is going to be heading to WWE's Performance Center to scout some talent. He will be there som[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - JJ Dillon was recently involved in a video interview with JBL and Gerald Brisco during which he discussed the time he talked The Rock out of quitting [...]
Jun 28 John Cena Doesn’t Believe WWE Needs Him During a recent interview with Complex News, John Cena said put WWE over as a "global phenomenon" and despite him not being there on a full-time basis[...]
Jun 28 - During a recent interview with Complex News, John Cena said put WWE over as a "global phenomenon" and despite him not being there on a full-time basis[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a deal that expands its' global footprint throughout Europe. IMPACT Wrestling’s Popular Content Expands Its Glob[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - AAA held a press conference today for its upcoming TripleMania XXIX show on August 14 at Arena de Mexico. The full card has been revealed including T[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - On his latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about Terry Funk and when Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame alongside his brother Dory in [...]
Jun 28 Alberto Del Rio Open To WWE Return During a recent interview with SK Wrestling, former World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio (now Alberto El Patron) said he would be open to return[...]
Jun 28 - During a recent interview with SK Wrestling, former World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio (now Alberto El Patron) said he would be open to return[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella has come under fire after some historic comments she made about the late great Chyna re-surfaced on social media. A vid[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - The WWE ThunderDome is soon coming to an end with WWE returning to the road in July. Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the fi[...]
Jun 28 Jungle Boy Is Dating A Fellow AEW Star Jungle Boy has shared the following photo of himself with fellow AEW star Anna Jay. It would seem from the passionate kiss they are dating. On Saturd[...]
Jun 28 - Jungle Boy has shared the following photo of himself with fellow AEW star Anna Jay. It would seem from the passionate kiss they are dating. On Saturd[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - Buddy Murphy was recently one of the released names by WWE earlier this month. He is currently sitting out subject to a 90-day non-compete clause. Mu[...]
Jun 28
Jun 28 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will continue to build toward the upcoming Money In the Bank pay-per-view. WWE has announced the following for tonight’[...]
Jun 27
Jun 27 - Vince McMahon attended Dave Chappelle’s comedy show at the Premier Theater in Mashantucket, CT on Saturday night. A photo has surfaced of the W[...]
Jun 27
Jun 27 - WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Arroe Collins during which she discussed women's wrestling now being viewed on the same leve[...]
Jun 27
Jun 27 - WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was recently interviewed by Inside the Ropes about his love for WWE Superstar Matt Riddle who he has high praise for a[...]
Jun 27
Jun 27 - During her recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, former WWE Superstar Lita revealed what wrestling she watches these days and how she[...]
Jun 27
Jun 27 - AEW President Tony Khan spoke to the Pardon My Take podcast recently during which he discussed how a recent appearance from Jacksonville Jaguars Head [...]
Jun 27
Jun 27 - A photo has surfaced of Mexican wrestling legend Konnan backstage with AEW's Chris Jericho and Don Callis. Konnan was involved in a segment with Tull[...]
Jun 27 AEW Star Undergoes Neck Fusion Surgery AEW star Trent has posted a health update on Twitter, revealing that he successfully underwent neck fusion surgery. At the end of 2020, it was report[...]
Jun 27 - AEW star Trent has posted a health update on Twitter, revealing that he successfully underwent neck fusion surgery. At the end of 2020, it was report[...]
Jun 27
Jun 27 - On June 27, 2011, immediately following a Tables Match between John Cena and R-Truth, C.M. Punk delivered his infamous "pipe bomb" promo. The promo ca[...]
Jun 26
Jun 26 - The Cauliflower Alley Club has announced that Donna Dundee-Eaton, the wife of "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton and daughter of "Superstar" Bill Dundee, passed [...]
Jun 26
Jun 26 - In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan has said that pitting Jungle Boy against Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship was "never a ga[...]
Jun 26
Jun 26 - Fightful Select have reported that Booker T has lost his legal battle against Call Of Duty creators Activision. Booker T Huffman filed a civil lawsui[...]
Jun 26
Jun 26 - Since Nick Khan starting gaining more and more power in the WWE, we have seen a large amount of talent released. Whilst it was shocking at first, it's[...]