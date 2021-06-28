Jungle Boy Is Dating A Fellow AEW Star

On Saturday's Dynamite on TNT, Jungle Boy was unsuccessful in capturing the AEW World Title from Kenny Omega.

WWE Accepting Applications For SummerSlam Week Tryouts

WWE are taking applications for SummerSlam week tryouts in Las Vegas, Nevada. WWE posted the following promo starring Mandy Rose to promote this exclusive by invite only tryouts. The tryouts will tak[...] Jun 28 - WWE are taking applications for SummerSlam week tryouts in Las Vegas, Nevada. WWE posted the following promo starring Mandy Rose to promote this exclusive by invite only tryouts. The tryouts will tak[...]

Vince McMahon Heading To WWE Performance Center To Scout Talent

Fightful Select is reporting that Vince McMahon himself is going to be heading to WWE's Performance Center to scout some talent. He will be there sometime this week with Thursday being the final date[...] Jun 28 - Fightful Select is reporting that Vince McMahon himself is going to be heading to WWE's Performance Center to scout some talent. He will be there sometime this week with Thursday being the final date[...]

JJ Dillon Once Talked The Rock Out Of Quitting WWE

JJ Dillon was recently involved in a video interview with JBL and Gerald Brisco during which he discussed the time he talked The Rock out of quitting WWE. “He called me over, and I was able to [...] Jun 28 - JJ Dillon was recently involved in a video interview with JBL and Gerald Brisco during which he discussed the time he talked The Rock out of quitting WWE. “He called me over, and I was able to [...]

John Cena Doesn’t Believe WWE Needs Him

During a recent interview with Complex News, John Cena said put WWE over as a "global phenomenon" and despite him not being there on a full-time basis, they don't him but feel it a privilege to be abl[...] Jun 28 - During a recent interview with Complex News, John Cena said put WWE over as a "global phenomenon" and despite him not being there on a full-time basis, they don't him but feel it a privilege to be abl[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces New European Television Deal

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a deal that expands its' global footprint throughout Europe. IMPACT Wrestling’s Popular Content Expands Its Global Footprint Throughout Europe on Pluto TV IMPACT[...] Jun 28 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a deal that expands its' global footprint throughout Europe. IMPACT Wrestling’s Popular Content Expands Its Global Footprint Throughout Europe on Pluto TV IMPACT[...]

Full Card For TripleMania XXIX Show Revealed, Lucha Bros To Defend AAA Tag Team Titles

AAA held a press conference today for its upcoming TripleMania XXIX show on August 14 at Arena de Mexico. The full card has been revealed including The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix) defe[...] Jun 28 - AAA held a press conference today for its upcoming TripleMania XXIX show on August 14 at Arena de Mexico. The full card has been revealed including The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix) defe[...]

Jim Ross Slams WWE Hall Of Fame, Says It's 'Too Corporate'

On his latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about Terry Funk and when Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame alongside his brother Dory in 2009. Ross was pretty pissed at the lack of time [...] Jun 28 - On his latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about Terry Funk and when Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame alongside his brother Dory in 2009. Ross was pretty pissed at the lack of time [...]

Alberto Del Rio Open To WWE Return

During a recent interview with SK Wrestling, former World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio (now Alberto El Patron) said he would be open to returning to WWE. He apologized for past behavior while[...] Jun 28 - During a recent interview with SK Wrestling, former World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio (now Alberto El Patron) said he would be open to returning to WWE. He apologized for past behavior while[...]

Nikki Bella Issues An Apology For Historic Comments About Chyna

WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella has come under fire after some historic comments she made about the late great Chyna re-surfaced on social media. A video was posted on Twitter of Nikki on E! Network&rs[...] Jun 28 - WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella has come under fire after some historic comments she made about the late great Chyna re-surfaced on social media. A video was posted on Twitter of Nikki on E! Network&rs[...]

Plans For The Final Episodes Of WWE Television From The ThunderDome

The WWE ThunderDome is soon coming to an end with WWE returning to the road in July. Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the final live show from the ThunderDome will be the Jul[...] Jun 28 - The WWE ThunderDome is soon coming to an end with WWE returning to the road in July. Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the final live show from the ThunderDome will be the Jul[...]

Jungle Boy Is Dating A Fellow AEW Star

Jungle Boy has shared the following photo of himself with fellow AEW star Anna Jay. It would seem from the passionate kiss they are dating. On Saturday's Dynamite on TNT, Jungle Boy was unsuccessful [...] Jun 28 - Jungle Boy has shared the following photo of himself with fellow AEW star Anna Jay. It would seem from the passionate kiss they are dating. On Saturday's Dynamite on TNT, Jungle Boy was unsuccessful [...]

PHOTO: Buddy Murphy Reveals Impressive New Physique

Buddy Murphy was recently one of the released names by WWE earlier this month. He is currently sitting out subject to a 90-day non-compete clause. Murphy revealed his new physique with the following [...] Jun 28 - Buddy Murphy was recently one of the released names by WWE earlier this month. He is currently sitting out subject to a 90-day non-compete clause. Murphy revealed his new physique with the following [...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE RAW - Strap Match, Money In the Bank Qualifier, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will continue to build toward the upcoming Money In the Bank pay-per-view. WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show: - Elias vs. Jaxson Ryker in a Strap Match[...] Jun 28 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will continue to build toward the upcoming Money In the Bank pay-per-view. WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show: - Elias vs. Jaxson Ryker in a Strap Match[...]

Vince McMahon Makes An Appearance At Dave Chappelle’s Comedy Show

Vince McMahon attended Dave Chappelle’s comedy show at the Premier Theater in Mashantucket, CT on Saturday night. A photo has surfaced of the WWE Chairman with comedian and actor Donnell Rawlin[...] Jun 27 - Vince McMahon attended Dave Chappelle’s comedy show at the Premier Theater in Mashantucket, CT on Saturday night. A photo has surfaced of the WWE Chairman with comedian and actor Donnell Rawlin[...]

Charlotte Flair Says 'We’ve Normalized' Women's Wrestling In The Main Event

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Arroe Collins during which she discussed women's wrestling now being viewed on the same level as men's and how they have normalized women in t[...] Jun 27 - WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Arroe Collins during which she discussed women's wrestling now being viewed on the same level as men's and how they have normalized women in t[...]

Eric Bischoff Discusses His Love Of Matt Riddle

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was recently interviewed by Inside the Ropes about his love for WWE Superstar Matt Riddle who he has high praise for and believes could be a main event player in WWE. [...] Jun 27 - WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was recently interviewed by Inside the Ropes about his love for WWE Superstar Matt Riddle who he has high praise for and believes could be a main event player in WWE. [...]

Lita Has Struggled To Watch Pro Wrestling During The Pandemic Era

During her recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, former WWE Superstar Lita revealed what wrestling she watches these days and how she found it hard to watch during the pandemic. "I g[...] Jun 27 - During her recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, former WWE Superstar Lita revealed what wrestling she watches these days and how she found it hard to watch during the pandemic. "I g[...]

Tony Khan Reveals How Recent Urban Meyer AEW Cameo Happened

AEW President Tony Khan spoke to the Pardon My Take podcast recently during which he discussed how a recent appearance from Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer came about. On the way Meyer be[...] Jun 27 - AEW President Tony Khan spoke to the Pardon My Take podcast recently during which he discussed how a recent appearance from Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer came about. On the way Meyer be[...]

PHOTO: Konnan With Chris Jericho and Don Callis Backstage At AEW Dynamite

A photo has surfaced of Mexican wrestling legend Konnan backstage with AEW's Chris Jericho and Don Callis. Konnan was involved in a segment with Tully Blanchard on Saturday's Dynamite on TNT. During [...] Jun 27 - A photo has surfaced of Mexican wrestling legend Konnan backstage with AEW's Chris Jericho and Don Callis. Konnan was involved in a segment with Tully Blanchard on Saturday's Dynamite on TNT. During [...]

AEW Star Undergoes Neck Fusion Surgery

AEW star Trent has posted a health update on Twitter, revealing that he successfully underwent neck fusion surgery. At the end of 2020, it was reported that Trent had suffered a pectoral injury. He r[...] Jun 27 - AEW star Trent has posted a health update on Twitter, revealing that he successfully underwent neck fusion surgery. At the end of 2020, it was reported that Trent had suffered a pectoral injury. He r[...]

10 Years Ago Today, C.M. Punk Cut His Legendary "Pipe Bomb" Promo on Monday Night Raw

On June 27, 2011, immediately following a Tables Match between John Cena and R-Truth, C.M. Punk delivered his infamous "pipe bomb" promo. The promo captivated the WWE audience, as Punk's choice of wor[...] Jun 27 - On June 27, 2011, immediately following a Tables Match between John Cena and R-Truth, C.M. Punk delivered his infamous "pipe bomb" promo. The promo captivated the WWE audience, as Punk's choice of wor[...]

Bobby Eaton's Wife Donna (Daughter of Bill Dundee) Passes Away

The Cauliflower Alley Club has announced that Donna Dundee-Eaton, the wife of "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton and daughter of "Superstar" Bill Dundee, passed away today. The following comes from the CAC Face[...] Jun 26 - The Cauliflower Alley Club has announced that Donna Dundee-Eaton, the wife of "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton and daughter of "Superstar" Bill Dundee, passed away today. The following comes from the CAC Face[...]

Tony Khan Comments On Jungle Boy's Title Opportunity

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan has said that pitting Jungle Boy against Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship was "never a gamble". Jungle Boy is set to challenge Omega on to[...] Jun 26 - In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan has said that pitting Jungle Boy against Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship was "never a gamble". Jungle Boy is set to challenge Omega on to[...]

Booker T Loses Legal Battle Against Activision

Fightful Select have reported that Booker T has lost his legal battle against Call Of Duty creators Activision. Booker T Huffman filed a civil lawsuit against Activision Publishing, Inc., Activision [...] Jun 26 - Fightful Select have reported that Booker T has lost his legal battle against Call Of Duty creators Activision. Booker T Huffman filed a civil lawsuit against Activision Publishing, Inc., Activision [...]