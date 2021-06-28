PHOTO: Buddy Murphy Reveals Impressive New Physique

Buddy Murphy was recently one of the released names by WWE earlier this month. He is currently sitting out subject to a 90-day non-compete clause.

Murphy revealed his new physique with the following caption:

"Sometimes we gotta look in the mirror and evaluate… I’m evaluating! And the chip on my shoulder is getting bigger! Watch out! I’m the hungriest wolf!#newbeginnings #fitness #motovation #wrestling #wolf #workout #gym #cantstopwontstop."