Charlotte Flair Says 'We’ve Normalized' Women's Wrestling In The Main Event

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Arroe Collins during which she discussed women's wrestling now being viewed on the same level as men's and how they have normalized women in the main event of WWE.

"No one says, ‘that was a great women’s match.’ No, it was just a great match. We are equals all around. The women right now have put so much time and effort into the style, the character, taking pieces from the past, growing with the future, and laying it all out there and having the mindset that just because it’s female, it’s any less."

"We’re storytellers and that’s what we do, that’s why everyone is talking about it. There is no difference, man or woman. Anyone can be the main event and if we are the main event, no one is going ‘oh my gosh, women are the main event.’ We’ve normalized it."