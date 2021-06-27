Eric Bischoff Discusses His Love Of Matt Riddle

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was recently interviewed by Inside the Ropes about his love for WWE Superstar Matt Riddle who he has high praise for and believes could be a main event player in WWE.

"As far as some of the younger talent or newer talent that are coming up who I think could be Main Event quality, I love Matt riddle. I, I just love him."

Why he likes Riddle:

"Not only do I like his character, because this character, isn’t that unique. I mean, he, he does that character uniquely well, but we’ve seen that type of character in other forms of entertainment. So what’s that like something we’ve never seen before? He’s got that what was that character from that movie? It was kind of like a, it was kind of like a burned-out skateboarder. But we’ve seen that type of character and other forms of entertainment. Matt does it so well. That’s what makes it unique is he does it so well and it’s so believable."

On Randy Orton and Riddle:

"I think the pairing of Matt riddle and Randy Orton is probably the best example of a great way to use an established talent as I don’t think there’s anybody in the industry today. That would not agree with the fact that Randy Orton is one of the best performers of his era, and still is at the top of his game. And to and to have Randy Orton has been around for whatever it’s been 17, 18 or 20 years I don’t even know how long paired up with a guy like Matt Riddle, and elevate Matt in the process is the absolute perfect way to use establish older talent with a younger talent so that both of them benefit Randy’s got a new lease of life as a character, not as a performer. You know, Matt riddle isn’t making Orton a better performer, Randy Orton is already at the top of his game, but as a character, this is like a whole new lease on life for Randy, the combination of Matt Riddle and Randy Orton, to me is like a really cool, you know, what he kept moving?’"