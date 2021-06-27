Eric Bischoff Discusses His Love Of Matt Riddle

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was recently interviewed by Inside the Ropes about his love for WWE Superstar Matt Riddle who he has high praise for and believes could be a main event player in WWE.
"As far as some of the younger talent or newer talent that are coming up who I think could be Main Event quality, I love Matt riddle. I, I just love him."
Why he likes Riddle:
"Not only do I like his character, because this character, isn’t that unique. I mean, he, he does that character uniquely well, but we’ve seen that type of character in other forms of entertainment. So what’s that like something we’ve never seen before? He’s got that what was that character from that movie? It was kind of like a, it was kind of like a burned-out skateboarder. But we’ve seen that type of character and other forms of entertainment. Matt does it so well. That’s what makes it unique is he does it so well and it’s so believable."
On Randy Orton and Riddle:
"I think the pairing of Matt riddle and Randy Orton is probably the best example of a great way to use an established talent as I don’t think there’s anybody in the industry today. That would not agree with the fact that Randy Orton is one of the best performers of his era, and still is at the top of his game. And to and to have Randy Orton has been around for whatever it’s been 17, 18 or 20 years I don’t even know how long paired up with a guy like Matt Riddle, and elevate Matt in the process is the absolute perfect way to use establish older talent with a younger talent so that both of them benefit Randy’s got a new lease of life as a character, not as a performer. You know, Matt riddle isn’t making Orton a better performer, Randy Orton is already at the top of his game, but as a character, this is like a whole new lease on life for Randy, the combination of Matt Riddle and Randy Orton, to me is like a really cool, you know, what he kept moving?’"
Jun 27 - Vince McMahon attended Dave Chappelle’s comedy show at the Premier Theater in Mashantucket, CT on Saturday night. A photo has surfaced of the WWE Chairman with comedian and actor Donnell Rawlin[...]
Jun 27 - WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Arroe Collins during which she discussed women's wrestling now being viewed on the same level as men's and how they have normalized women in t[...]
Jun 27
Jun 27 - During her recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, former WWE Superstar Lita revealed what wrestling she watches these days and how she found it hard to watch during the pandemic. "I g[...]
Jun 27 - AEW President Tony Khan spoke to the Pardon My Take podcast recently during which he discussed how a recent appearance from Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer came about. On the way Meyer be[...]
Jun 27 - A photo has surfaced of Mexican wrestling legend Konnan backstage with AEW's Chris Jericho and Don Callis. Konnan was involved in a segment with Tully Blanchard on Saturday's Dynamite on TNT. During [...]
Jun 27
AEW Star Undergoes Neck Fusion Surgery AEW star Trent has posted a health update on Twitter, revealing that he successfully underwent neck fusion surgery. At the end of 2020, it was reported that Trent had suffered a pectoral injury. He r[...]
Jun 27 - On June 27, 2011, immediately following a Tables Match between John Cena and R-Truth, C.M. Punk delivered his infamous "pipe bomb" promo. The promo captivated the WWE audience, as Punk's choice of wor[...]
Jun 26 - The Cauliflower Alley Club has announced that Donna Dundee-Eaton, the wife of "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton and daughter of "Superstar" Bill Dundee, passed away today. The following comes from the CAC Face[...]
Jun 26 - In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan has said that pitting Jungle Boy against Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship was "never a gamble". Jungle Boy is set to challenge Omega on to[...]
Jun 26
Booker T Loses Legal Battle Against Activision Fightful Select have reported that Booker T has lost his legal battle against Call Of Duty creators Activision. Booker T Huffman filed a civil lawsuit against Activision Publishing, Inc., Activision [...]
Jun 26 - Since Nick Khan starting gaining more and more power in the WWE, we have seen a large amount of talent released. Whilst it was shocking at first, it's starting to become a recurring trend and yesterda[...]
Jun 26
Backstage News On Latest WWE Releases Yesterday saw WWE release even more talent, including the likes of Fandango, Tyler Breeze, The Singh Brothers, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and many more. Now, on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer [...]
Jun 26 - Whilst speaking with the Wrestling Perspective podcast, AEW's Joey Janela has revealed that he is currently out of action dealing with a concussion. Janela had stated earlier this month that he was in[...]
Jun 26 - On the latest episode of Talking Smack, it was announced that Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Edge at Money In The Bank later this month. Edge returned to WWE televisi[...]
Jun 25 - This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown closed with a big surprise. Roman Reigns was in the ring and both said there was no one for Reigns left to face on the blue brand. With that sa[...]
Jun 25
Tino Sabbatelli Released By WWE Tino Sabbatelli has been released once again by WWE. Fightful reports Tino Sabbatelli was released by the company on June 25. Sabbatelli was originally signed by WWE in 2014, with his first release i[...]
Jun 25 - Nikki Cross took to social media on Friday to react to her husband Killian Dain’s WWE release. Cross retweeted Dain’s statement and tweeted: “The whole world is waiting for you m[...]
Jun 25
Killian Dain Has Been Released By WWE Today Killian Dain has been released by WWE today. His release is somewhat of a surprise given his current storyline with Drake Maverick. They had been teaming up for a while now. Dain is the real-life hu[...]
Jun 25
More WWE Releases Revealed In addition to the talent released earlier, PWInsier is reporting The Bollywood Boyz (Samir & Sunil Singh), Marina Shafir, Arturo Ruas, and Curt Stallion have also been let go from their contracts[...]
Jun 25
WWE Releases Multiple Talent From The Company Today WWE has made a number of releases today. Fandango and Ever-Rise, formerly known as Team 3.0 have been released from WWE, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. On February 11, 2019, EWE announced t[...]
Jun 25 - Newly hired WWE creative writer Kenice Mobley has been released from the company. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirmed the news on Twitter, "WWE writer Kenice Mobley has been let go. She was in the n[...]
Jun 25
More WWE Releases Coming WWE is reportedly set to make more staff and talent released according to Sean Rosa Sapp of Fightful. He tweeted, "there are more WWE cuts coming. Staff and possibly talent." He didn't mention any n[...]
Jun 25 - During a recent interview with the Miami Herald, former WWE Superstar Big Show spoke about he and "The World's Strongest Man" not being honest with each other about signing with AEW. Check out [...]