Lita Has Struggled To Watch Pro Wrestling During The Pandemic Era

During her recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, former WWE Superstar Lita revealed what wrestling she watches these days and how she found it hard to watch during the pandemic.

"I go in phases. I had a very hard time at the start of the pandemic when it was like soundstage wrestling. I was like I can’t do this. I felt bad for people I knew – I don’t know if they felt bad, they could’ve been perfectly fine. I was like this isn’t for me. This isn’t the craft that I love. So, that was really difficult. Then when they started doing the virtual fans and having some fans in AEW, I started to watch again, but I will say it was more in clips. I would hear a match is good, and I’d go watch it. That would be enough. Then you gear up for WrestleMania and as things start to feel slightly more normal, I am checking back in a little more regularly. I always enjoy it, but I can tell when I need a break, I just check out…..I think the first time I did that was when I retired. I felt kind of guilty, but I knew that’s what I needed at that time. Now, there’s been enough time. I know that I’m not ever not gonna watch wrestling or enjoy it. But there may be another time where I’m like I’m just not watching right now. I might hear something that’ll kickstart me back into watching it.”