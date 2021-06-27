Tony Khan Reveals How Recent Urban Meyer AEW Cameo Happened

AEW President Tony Khan spoke to the Pardon My Take podcast recently during which he discussed how a recent appearance from Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer came about.

On the way Meyer became involved:

“He's my friend. We were at work and sometimes the crossing over. I was in his office and we were looking at the roster and he was packing up. I said, 'Would you do me a favor tomorrow?' 'Sure, what is it?' I told him what it was, to appear in Stadium Stampede.”

On pitching the appearance to Coach Meyer:

"It'll be like, you and Charlie are working in your office late on Sunday night. Charlie is a huge wrestling fan, so he'll get a huge kick out of it. Chris Jericho and MJF are going to brawl through your office while you're working. We'll improve a great scene.' He's like, 'Yeah, sure.' Urban is the best. Urban and Charlie were happy to do it. It was a fun crossing over of the two things”