PHOTO: Konnan With Chris Jericho and Don Callis Backstage At AEW Dynamite

Konnan was involved in a segment with Tully Blanchard on Saturday's Dynamite on TNT. During the segment, Tully threatened to have FTR come out and beat Konnan up.

Vince McMahon Makes An Appearance At Dave Chappelle’s Comedy Show

Vince McMahon attended Dave Chappelle’s comedy show at the Premier Theater in Mashantucket, CT on Saturday night. A photo has surfaced of the WWE Chairman with comedian and actor Donnell Rawlin[...] Jun 27 - Vince McMahon attended Dave Chappelle’s comedy show at the Premier Theater in Mashantucket, CT on Saturday night. A photo has surfaced of the WWE Chairman with comedian and actor Donnell Rawlin[...]

Charlotte Flair Says 'We’ve Normalized' Women's Wrestling In The Main Event

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Arroe Collins during which she discussed women's wrestling now being viewed on the same level as men's and how they have normalized women in t[...] Jun 27 - WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Arroe Collins during which she discussed women's wrestling now being viewed on the same level as men's and how they have normalized women in t[...]

Eric Bischoff Discusses His Love Of Matt Riddle

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was recently interviewed by Inside the Ropes about his love for WWE Superstar Matt Riddle who he has high praise for and believes could be a main event player in WWE. [...] Jun 27 - WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was recently interviewed by Inside the Ropes about his love for WWE Superstar Matt Riddle who he has high praise for and believes could be a main event player in WWE. [...]

Lita Has Struggled To Watch Pro Wrestling During The Pandemic Era

During her recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, former WWE Superstar Lita revealed what wrestling she watches these days and how she found it hard to watch during the pandemic. "I g[...] Jun 27 - During her recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, former WWE Superstar Lita revealed what wrestling she watches these days and how she found it hard to watch during the pandemic. "I g[...]

Tony Khan Reveals How Recent Urban Meyer AEW Cameo Happened

AEW President Tony Khan spoke to the Pardon My Take podcast recently during which he discussed how a recent appearance from Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer came about. On the way Meyer be[...] Jun 27 - AEW President Tony Khan spoke to the Pardon My Take podcast recently during which he discussed how a recent appearance from Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer came about. On the way Meyer be[...]

PHOTO: Konnan With Chris Jericho and Don Callis Backstage At AEW Dynamite

A photo has surfaced of Mexican wrestling legend Konnan backstage with AEW's Chris Jericho and Don Callis. Konnan was involved in a segment with Tully Blanchard on Saturday's Dynamite on TNT. During [...] Jun 27 - A photo has surfaced of Mexican wrestling legend Konnan backstage with AEW's Chris Jericho and Don Callis. Konnan was involved in a segment with Tully Blanchard on Saturday's Dynamite on TNT. During [...]

AEW Star Undergoes Neck Fusion Surgery

AEW star Trent has posted a health update on Twitter, revealing that he successfully underwent neck fusion surgery. At the end of 2020, it was reported that Trent had suffered a pectoral injury. He r[...] Jun 27 - AEW star Trent has posted a health update on Twitter, revealing that he successfully underwent neck fusion surgery. At the end of 2020, it was reported that Trent had suffered a pectoral injury. He r[...]

10 Years Ago Today, C.M. Punk Cut His Legendary "Pipe Bomb" Promo on Monday Night Raw

On June 27, 2011, immediately following a Tables Match between John Cena and R-Truth, C.M. Punk delivered his infamous "pipe bomb" promo. The promo captivated the WWE audience, as Punk's choice of wor[...] Jun 27 - On June 27, 2011, immediately following a Tables Match between John Cena and R-Truth, C.M. Punk delivered his infamous "pipe bomb" promo. The promo captivated the WWE audience, as Punk's choice of wor[...]

Bobby Eaton's Wife Donna (Daughter of Bill Dundee) Passes Away

The Cauliflower Alley Club has announced that Donna Dundee-Eaton, the wife of "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton and daughter of "Superstar" Bill Dundee, passed away today. The following comes from the CAC Face[...] Jun 26 - The Cauliflower Alley Club has announced that Donna Dundee-Eaton, the wife of "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton and daughter of "Superstar" Bill Dundee, passed away today. The following comes from the CAC Face[...]

Tony Khan Comments On Jungle Boy's Title Opportunity

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan has said that pitting Jungle Boy against Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship was "never a gamble". Jungle Boy is set to challenge Omega on to[...] Jun 26 - In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan has said that pitting Jungle Boy against Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship was "never a gamble". Jungle Boy is set to challenge Omega on to[...]

Booker T Loses Legal Battle Against Activision

Fightful Select have reported that Booker T has lost his legal battle against Call Of Duty creators Activision. Booker T Huffman filed a civil lawsuit against Activision Publishing, Inc., Activision [...] Jun 26 - Fightful Select have reported that Booker T has lost his legal battle against Call Of Duty creators Activision. Booker T Huffman filed a civil lawsuit against Activision Publishing, Inc., Activision [...]

Xavier Woods And Amanda Huber Comment On Tyler Breeze's Release

Since Nick Khan starting gaining more and more power in the WWE, we have seen a large amount of talent released. Whilst it was shocking at first, it's starting to become a recurring trend and yesterda[...] Jun 26 - Since Nick Khan starting gaining more and more power in the WWE, we have seen a large amount of talent released. Whilst it was shocking at first, it's starting to become a recurring trend and yesterda[...]

Backstage News On Latest WWE Releases

Yesterday saw WWE release even more talent, including the likes of Fandango, Tyler Breeze, The Singh Brothers, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and many more. Now, on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer [...] Jun 26 - Yesterday saw WWE release even more talent, including the likes of Fandango, Tyler Breeze, The Singh Brothers, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and many more. Now, on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer [...]

AEW's Joey Janela Currently Out Of Action With A Concussion

Whilst speaking with the Wrestling Perspective podcast, AEW's Joey Janela has revealed that he is currently out of action dealing with a concussion. Janela had stated earlier this month that he was in[...] Jun 26 - Whilst speaking with the Wrestling Perspective podcast, AEW's Joey Janela has revealed that he is currently out of action dealing with a concussion. Janela had stated earlier this month that he was in[...]

WWE Universal Championship Match Confirmed For Money In The Bank

On the latest episode of Talking Smack, it was announced that Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Edge at Money In The Bank later this month. Edge returned to WWE televisi[...] Jun 26 - On the latest episode of Talking Smack, it was announced that Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Edge at Money In The Bank later this month. Edge returned to WWE televisi[...]

Edge Makes Surprise Return On SmackDown, Attacks Roman Reigns

This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown closed with a big surprise. Roman Reigns was in the ring and both said there was no one for Reigns left to face on the blue brand. With that sa[...] Jun 25 - This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown closed with a big surprise. Roman Reigns was in the ring and both said there was no one for Reigns left to face on the blue brand. With that sa[...]

Tino Sabbatelli Released By WWE

Tino Sabbatelli has been released once again by WWE. Fightful reports Tino Sabbatelli was released by the company on June 25. Sabbatelli was originally signed by WWE in 2014, with his first release i[...] Jun 25 - Tino Sabbatelli has been released once again by WWE. Fightful reports Tino Sabbatelli was released by the company on June 25. Sabbatelli was originally signed by WWE in 2014, with his first release i[...]

Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari Comment On Their WWE Release

Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari commented on their WWE releases on Friday. Nese posted: “Thank you everyone! I don’t care about how unwatched and underappreciated 205 was. I busted my ass [...] Jun 25 - Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari commented on their WWE releases on Friday. Nese posted: “Thank you everyone! I don’t care about how unwatched and underappreciated 205 was. I busted my ass [...]

Killian Dain Issues Statement On WWE Release, Nikki Cross Comments

Nikki Cross took to social media on Friday to react to her husband Killian Dain’s WWE release. Cross retweeted Dain’s statement and tweeted: “The whole world is waiting for you m[...] Jun 25 - Nikki Cross took to social media on Friday to react to her husband Killian Dain’s WWE release. Cross retweeted Dain’s statement and tweeted: “The whole world is waiting for you m[...]

Killian Dain Has Been Released By WWE Today

Killian Dain has been released by WWE today. His release is somewhat of a surprise given his current storyline with Drake Maverick. They had been teaming up for a while now. Dain is the real-life hu[...] Jun 25 - Killian Dain has been released by WWE today. His release is somewhat of a surprise given his current storyline with Drake Maverick. They had been teaming up for a while now. Dain is the real-life hu[...]

More WWE Releases Revealed

In addition to the talent released earlier, PWInsier is reporting The Bollywood Boyz (Samir & Sunil Singh), Marina Shafir, Arturo Ruas, and Curt Stallion have also been let go from their contracts[...] Jun 25 - In addition to the talent released earlier, PWInsier is reporting The Bollywood Boyz (Samir & Sunil Singh), Marina Shafir, Arturo Ruas, and Curt Stallion have also been let go from their contracts[...]

WWE Releases Multiple Talent From The Company Today

WWE has made a number of releases today. Fandango and Ever-Rise, formerly known as Team 3.0 have been released from WWE, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. On February 11, 2019, EWE announced t[...] Jun 25 - WWE has made a number of releases today. Fandango and Ever-Rise, formerly known as Team 3.0 have been released from WWE, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. On February 11, 2019, EWE announced t[...]

WWE Creative Writer Who Admitted Knowing Nothing About Company Released

Newly hired WWE creative writer Kenice Mobley has been released from the company. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirmed the news on Twitter, "WWE writer Kenice Mobley has been let go. She was in the n[...] Jun 25 - Newly hired WWE creative writer Kenice Mobley has been released from the company. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirmed the news on Twitter, "WWE writer Kenice Mobley has been let go. She was in the n[...]

More WWE Releases Coming

WWE is reportedly set to make more staff and talent released according to Sean Rosa Sapp of Fightful. He tweeted, "there are more WWE cuts coming. Staff and possibly talent." He didn't mention any n[...] Jun 25 - WWE is reportedly set to make more staff and talent released according to Sean Rosa Sapp of Fightful. He tweeted, "there are more WWE cuts coming. Staff and possibly talent." He didn't mention any n[...]