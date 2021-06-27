AEW Star Undergoes Neck Fusion Surgery

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

It is currently unknown when he will return to ring action.

At the end of 2020, it was reported that Trent had suffered a pectoral injury. He returned to action in March 2021 and wrestled only a handful of matches.

AEW star Trent has posted a health update on Twitter, revealing that he successfully underwent neck fusion surgery.

» More News From This Feed

Vince McMahon Makes An Appearance At Dave Chappelle’s Comedy Show

Vince McMahon attended Dave Chappelle’s comedy show at the Premier Theater in Mashantucket, CT on Saturday night. A photo has surfaced of the W[...] Jun 27 - Vince McMahon attended Dave Chappelle’s comedy show at the Premier Theater in Mashantucket, CT on Saturday night. A photo has surfaced of the W[...]

Charlotte Flair Says 'We’ve Normalized' Women's Wrestling In The Main Event

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Arroe Collins during which she discussed women's wrestling now being viewed on the same leve[...] Jun 27 - WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Arroe Collins during which she discussed women's wrestling now being viewed on the same leve[...]

Eric Bischoff Discusses His Love Of Matt Riddle

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was recently interviewed by Inside the Ropes about his love for WWE Superstar Matt Riddle who he has high praise for a[...] Jun 27 - WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was recently interviewed by Inside the Ropes about his love for WWE Superstar Matt Riddle who he has high praise for a[...]

Lita Has Struggled To Watch Pro Wrestling During The Pandemic Era

During her recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, former WWE Superstar Lita revealed what wrestling she watches these days and how she[...] Jun 27 - During her recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, former WWE Superstar Lita revealed what wrestling she watches these days and how she[...]

Tony Khan Reveals How Recent Urban Meyer AEW Cameo Happened

AEW President Tony Khan spoke to the Pardon My Take podcast recently during which he discussed how a recent appearance from Jacksonville Jaguars Head [...] Jun 27 - AEW President Tony Khan spoke to the Pardon My Take podcast recently during which he discussed how a recent appearance from Jacksonville Jaguars Head [...]

PHOTO: Konnan With Chris Jericho and Don Callis Backstage At AEW Dynamite

A photo has surfaced of Mexican wrestling legend Konnan backstage with AEW's Chris Jericho and Don Callis. Konnan was involved in a segment with Tull[...] Jun 27 - A photo has surfaced of Mexican wrestling legend Konnan backstage with AEW's Chris Jericho and Don Callis. Konnan was involved in a segment with Tull[...]

AEW Star Undergoes Neck Fusion Surgery

AEW star Trent has posted a health update on Twitter, revealing that he successfully underwent neck fusion surgery. At the end of 2020, it was report[...] Jun 27 - AEW star Trent has posted a health update on Twitter, revealing that he successfully underwent neck fusion surgery. At the end of 2020, it was report[...]

10 Years Ago Today, C.M. Punk Cut His Legendary "Pipe Bomb" Promo on Monday Night Raw

On June 27, 2011, immediately following a Tables Match between John Cena and R-Truth, C.M. Punk delivered his infamous "pipe bomb" promo. The promo ca[...] Jun 27 - On June 27, 2011, immediately following a Tables Match between John Cena and R-Truth, C.M. Punk delivered his infamous "pipe bomb" promo. The promo ca[...]

Bobby Eaton's Wife Donna (Daughter of Bill Dundee) Passes Away

The Cauliflower Alley Club has announced that Donna Dundee-Eaton, the wife of "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton and daughter of "Superstar" Bill Dundee, passed [...] Jun 26 - The Cauliflower Alley Club has announced that Donna Dundee-Eaton, the wife of "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton and daughter of "Superstar" Bill Dundee, passed [...]

Tony Khan Comments On Jungle Boy's Title Opportunity

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan has said that pitting Jungle Boy against Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship was "never a ga[...] Jun 26 - In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan has said that pitting Jungle Boy against Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship was "never a ga[...]

Booker T Loses Legal Battle Against Activision

Fightful Select have reported that Booker T has lost his legal battle against Call Of Duty creators Activision. Booker T Huffman filed a civil lawsui[...] Jun 26 - Fightful Select have reported that Booker T has lost his legal battle against Call Of Duty creators Activision. Booker T Huffman filed a civil lawsui[...]

Xavier Woods And Amanda Huber Comment On Tyler Breeze's Release

Since Nick Khan starting gaining more and more power in the WWE, we have seen a large amount of talent released. Whilst it was shocking at first, it's[...] Jun 26 - Since Nick Khan starting gaining more and more power in the WWE, we have seen a large amount of talent released. Whilst it was shocking at first, it's[...]

Backstage News On Latest WWE Releases

Yesterday saw WWE release even more talent, including the likes of Fandango, Tyler Breeze, The Singh Brothers, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and many more.[...] Jun 26 - Yesterday saw WWE release even more talent, including the likes of Fandango, Tyler Breeze, The Singh Brothers, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and many more.[...]

AEW's Joey Janela Currently Out Of Action With A Concussion

Whilst speaking with the Wrestling Perspective podcast, AEW's Joey Janela has revealed that he is currently out of action dealing with a concussion. J[...] Jun 26 - Whilst speaking with the Wrestling Perspective podcast, AEW's Joey Janela has revealed that he is currently out of action dealing with a concussion. J[...]

WWE Universal Championship Match Confirmed For Money In The Bank

On the latest episode of Talking Smack, it was announced that Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Edge at Money In The Ban[...] Jun 26 - On the latest episode of Talking Smack, it was announced that Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Edge at Money In The Ban[...]

Edge Makes Surprise Return On SmackDown, Attacks Roman Reigns

This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown closed with a big surprise. Roman Reigns was in the ring and both said there was no one for R[...] Jun 25 - This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown closed with a big surprise. Roman Reigns was in the ring and both said there was no one for R[...]

Tino Sabbatelli Released By WWE

Tino Sabbatelli has been released once again by WWE. Fightful reports Tino Sabbatelli was released by the company on June 25. Sabbatelli was original[...] Jun 25 - Tino Sabbatelli has been released once again by WWE. Fightful reports Tino Sabbatelli was released by the company on June 25. Sabbatelli was original[...]

Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari Comment On Their WWE Release

Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari commented on their WWE releases on Friday. Nese posted: “Thank you everyone! I don’t care about how unwatc[...] Jun 25 - Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari commented on their WWE releases on Friday. Nese posted: “Thank you everyone! I don’t care about how unwatc[...]

Killian Dain Issues Statement On WWE Release, Nikki Cross Comments

Nikki Cross took to social media on Friday to react to her husband Killian Dain’s WWE release. Cross retweeted Dain’s statement and tweet[...] Jun 25 - Nikki Cross took to social media on Friday to react to her husband Killian Dain’s WWE release. Cross retweeted Dain’s statement and tweet[...]

Killian Dain Has Been Released By WWE Today

Killian Dain has been released by WWE today. His release is somewhat of a surprise given his current storyline with Drake Maverick. They had been tea[...] Jun 25 - Killian Dain has been released by WWE today. His release is somewhat of a surprise given his current storyline with Drake Maverick. They had been tea[...]

More WWE Releases Revealed

In addition to the talent released earlier, PWInsier is reporting The Bollywood Boyz (Samir & Sunil Singh), Marina Shafir, Arturo Ruas, and Curt S[...] Jun 25 - In addition to the talent released earlier, PWInsier is reporting The Bollywood Boyz (Samir & Sunil Singh), Marina Shafir, Arturo Ruas, and Curt S[...]

WWE Releases Multiple Talent From The Company Today

WWE has made a number of releases today. Fandango and Ever-Rise, formerly known as Team 3.0 have been released from WWE, according to Sean Ross Sapp [...] Jun 25 - WWE has made a number of releases today. Fandango and Ever-Rise, formerly known as Team 3.0 have been released from WWE, according to Sean Ross Sapp [...]

WWE Creative Writer Who Admitted Knowing Nothing About Company Released

Newly hired WWE creative writer Kenice Mobley has been released from the company. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirmed the news on Twitter, "WWE writ[...] Jun 25 - Newly hired WWE creative writer Kenice Mobley has been released from the company. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirmed the news on Twitter, "WWE writ[...]

More WWE Releases Coming

WWE is reportedly set to make more staff and talent released according to Sean Rosa Sapp of Fightful. He tweeted, "there are more WWE cuts coming. St[...] Jun 25 - WWE is reportedly set to make more staff and talent released according to Sean Rosa Sapp of Fightful. He tweeted, "there are more WWE cuts coming. St[...]