10 Years Ago Today, C.M. Punk Cut His Legendary "Pipe Bomb" Promo on Monday Night Raw

While Cena was still in the ring after the match, Punk sat down at the entrance ramp and began to voice his frustrations about his tenure with WWE:

Punk had interfered in the Tables Match between Cena and R-Truth, which resulted in Truth putting Cena through a table:

On June 27, 2011, immediately following a Tables Match between John Cena and R-Truth, C.M. Punk delivered his infamous "pipe bomb" promo. The promo captivated the WWE audience, as Punk's choice of words seemingly "broke kayfabe" (going out of character or going against the script) in a way that had rarely been seen on WWE programming up to that point.

