Tony Khan Comments On Jungle Boy's Title Opportunity

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan has said that pitting Jungle Boy against Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship was "never a gamble".

Jungle Boy is set to challenge Omega on tonight's episode of Saturday Night Dynamite after winning the opportunity in the Casino Battle Royal match at Double or Nothing last month.

On giving Jungle Boy the opportunity, Khan said:

“That was a completely real moment [at Double Or Noyhing]. For Christian to give his approval to Jungle Boy, it meant that much more. You can’t say enough about what Christian did. That’s an important moment in Jungle Boy’s career.

He’s grown so much in his time with us, especially over the past year. It’s amazing to see what MJF and Jungle Boy have done since wrestling against each other at last year’s Double or Nothing. So putting Jungle Boy in this spot was never a gamble. He’s going to come through on Saturday night."

Tonight's episode of Dynamite will be one of the last episodes to take place Daily's Place in Jacksonville Florida, as AEW is set to return to touring next month. See the current card below:

AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jungle Boy

Hangman Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Kris Statlander (w/ Orange Cassidy) vs. The Bunny (w/ The Blade)

Danta Martin vs. Matt Sydal