Booker T Loses Legal Battle Against Activision

Fightful Select have reported that Booker T has lost his legal battle against Call Of Duty creators Activision.

Booker T Huffman filed a civil lawsuit against Activision Publishing, Inc., Activision Blizzard, Inc., and Major League Gaming Corp. in February 2019, claiming the character of David “Prophet” Wilkes in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was modelled after the comic book version of the G.I. Bro character he used whilst in Western Wrestling Alliance Live! and WCW.

Booker T, who owns the rights to the 'G.I. Bro and the Dragon of Death' comic book, says that Activision never asked for permission, nor was it ever given, to use the likeness. However, yesterday (June 25th), the jury ruled in favour of Activision.

In a statement, E. Leon Carter of Carter Arnett, Trail Counsel for Activision Blizzard said the following:

We are pleased with the outcome. Bottom line, to call this a frivolous case would be a massive understatement. Activision creates games with the utmost integrity and is extremely proud of everyone involved with the development and creative process for all of our games including Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, including the incredible talent like William Romeo who helped bring our vision to life. Today, the jury validated that process.”

Activision's defence argued that any comparisons between the two characters were overblown and that they were both just black military men with dreadlocks posing with weapons.