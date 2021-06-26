Xavier Woods And Amanda Huber Comment On Tyler Breeze's Release

Since Nick Khan starting gaining more and more power in the WWE, we have seen a large amount of talent released. Whilst it was shocking at first, it's starting to become a recurring trend and yesterday saw yet another batch of releases. One of those to be released was former Breezango member Tyler Breeze.

Xavier Woods, who's UpUpDownDown YouTube channel often featured Breeze, has now taken to Instagram to react to the departure of his friend, which you can see below:

Woods wasn't the only one who took to Instagram upon hearing the news, as Amanda Huber, the wife of the late Brodie Lee, has shared a heartwarming message of her own which you can see below: