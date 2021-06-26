Backstage News On Latest WWE Releases

Yesterday saw WWE release even more talent, including the likes of Fandango, Tyler Breeze, The Singh Brothers, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and many more. Now, on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer has shed some light on why these latest releases happened.

Meltzer noted that WWE are looking to bring in "younger and bigger guys", specifically talents aged "26 and under" and weighing "over 220" pounds and decided to make room for such talent by releasing "older" guys that the company had no plans for and "were never going to be on the main roster".

Meltzer also reported that of all the releases, only Fandango, Tyler Breeze and The Singh Brothers has 90 day non-compete clauses as they were the only ones signed to main roster contract deals.

Also, according to Fightful Select, Nick Khan was reportedly willing to take the heat for the releases, being unconcerned about factors including who the talent were married to or for how long they had been with the company.