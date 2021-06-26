AEW's Joey Janela Currently Out Of Action With A Concussion

Whilst speaking with the Wrestling Perspective podcast, AEW's Joey Janela has revealed that he is currently out of action dealing with a concussion. Janela had stated earlier this month that he was injured, but didn't give any specific details as to what the injury was.

Speaking on the podcast, Janela said:

“I’ll be coming back soon. I’m dealing with an injury right now, a little concussion deal. Sh** happens, everyone knows that, it’s wrestling. All sports, everyone gets concussions. I’ll be cleared from that in the coming weeks, maybe the coming weekend. I’ll be good and hopefully doing AEW stuff soon. Things were about to pick up for me right before that happened [the concussion].”

Janela's last match was in a losing effort against Adam Page on the 28th May edition of AEW Dynamite.

