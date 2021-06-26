WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Universal Championship Match Confirmed For Money In The Bank

Posted By: Dom Cruise on Jun 26, 2021

On the latest episode of Talking Smack, it was announced that Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Edge at Money In The Bank later this month.

Edge returned to WWE television on last night's edition of Smackdown after not having been seen since WrestleMania 37, attacking Reigns before spearing Jimmy Uso through the barricade. Edge then demanded that Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville give the Rated-R Superstar a one-on-one match with the Head of the Table.

Seth Rollins, who had previously said he would like to challenge Reigns next, was furious with the announcement when the news was revealed on Talking Smack. Rollins did not feel that Edge was deserving of a title shot, and he may just have a point!

WWE Money In The Bank 2021 takes place on July 18th from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. See below for the full card so far:

WWE Championship
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Kofi Kingston

WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge

WWE Raw Women's Championship
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Women's Money In The Bank Match
Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Carmella vs. 3 more TBD

Men's Money In The Bank Match
Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Big E vs. AJ Styles vs. either Randy Orton or Drew McIntyre vs. either Kevin Owens or Sami Zayn vs. 2 more TBD


