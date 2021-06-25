WWE Releases Multiple Talent From The Company Today

WWE has made a number of releases today.

Fandango and Ever-Rise, formerly known as Team 3.0 have been released from WWE, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. On February 11, 2019, EWE announced that Parker and Lee were part of the newly signed recruits at the WWE Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida.

Fandango had been with the company dating back to 2006 in the promotions then developmental system.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that the company has also released Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese, August Grey, and Tyler Breeze.

Grey signed with WWE in August 2020. His last match with the company will come on tonight’s WWE 205 Live as he faces Grayson Waller.

Breeze had been in a tag team with Fandango having been in the company since 2010.

Welp. — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) June 25, 2021

Thank you @VinceMcMahon @TripleH @StephMcMahon Thank you for the last 14 years . I truly appreciate it!🙏 — Fandango (@WWEFandango) June 25, 2021

