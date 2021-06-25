WWE Creative Writer Who Admitted Knowing Nothing About Company Released

Newly hired WWE creative writer Kenice Mobley has been released from the company.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirmed the news on Twitter, "WWE writer Kenice Mobley has been let go. She was in the news this week after a podcast appearance where she said she wasn't familiar with the product."

Mobley appeared recently on the Asian Not Asian podcast to discuss her new role in WWE, however, the interview is receiving a lot of criticism as she appeared not to know the last name of WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and revealed the company did not require her to have any knowledge of pro-wrestling.

Here is what she said:

"Yes, I have just been hired by WWE. Given the things that you know about me and my entire life and what I’m into, yes (that’s surprising). Yes, also a surprise for me. They did not require me to know anything about wrestling but I do have a background in film production and comedy writing and they’re like, ‘Perfect. Come on in’.

"So I am on the Monday Night Raw team. So there’s Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown and the people I know that are on it are Bobby – his name is either Bobby Ashley or Bobby Lashley and I really should know that. He’s like this giant Black guy and he and the people who are part of his crew, I know that they call – or at least as of last year, they called themselves The Hurt Business. The Hurt Business. They wear suits and they’re like, ‘We’re cool’."