More WWE Releases Coming

WWE is reportedly set to make more staff and talent released according to Sean Rosa Sapp of Fightful.

He tweeted, "there are more WWE cuts coming. Staff and possibly talent."

He didn't mention any names as yet or give any indication when this might happen, but we'll keep you updated.

Drop me a follow @WNS_BenKerin on Twitter, and any release news I'll post there first...

Follow @WNS_BenKerin