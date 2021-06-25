Titus O’Neil Discusses Hosting WrestleMania 37 With Hulk Hogan

During an interview with Steve Muehlhasen of DAZN, O’Neil commented on what it was like to work with Hulk Hogan during WrestleMania 37, both shared hosting duties for the show.

O’Neil said he was surprised at the reaction Hogan got but he doesn't have any hard feelings, and was thankful for the opportunity to work with him.

“We spoke a little bit after I got upset about the apology. We had a private conversation. But at the end of the day, I’m not one to be able to cast judgment on anyone. I looked at the opportunity to host WrestleMania in my hometown, where I’m literally the unofficial Mayor here in Tampa. To do it with a guy that essentially put WrestleMania on the map, I looked at it as a business decision that was made. Vince McMahon runs this company, and everyone else that is associated knows that.

“I have a very special relationship with Vince. I don’t think that there was ever a moment where he felt like this was something that would put me in an uncomfortable position. Because it really wasn’t. I know who I am. I know what I represent. Even after hosting, to be honest with you, it was very pleasant to work with him. We had some stuff that he allowed me to change up, and we worked very well off of each other.

“I didn’t expect the reaction that he got. I didn’t expect the reaction that he received. I expected a little bit here and there, but nowhere near where it was. But at the end of the day, to Hulk’s credit, he took it with pride, and the show went on. A lot of people on social media said hats off to you, man, for working and being professional and working with Hulk and that they we know what you said in public. I meant everything that I wrote.

“At the end of the day, I don’t harbor any hard feelings against anybody. I think that’s his cross to bear. My job is to be professional and make the best product possible for whatever I’m giving. I think we did that. I had a lot of fun. We dressed up as pirates. It was very hot, but it was fun. I got a chance to do it at home, and I will do it ten times out of 10 alongside Hulk Hogan if asked if I had the opportunity.”