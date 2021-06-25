WWE Has Impressive Pyro Planned For New RAW and SmackDown Sets

WWE’s Lead Production Designer Jason Robinson recently confirmed that new RAW and SmackDown sets are being readied for WWE's return to the road in July.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer also confirmed new RAW and SmackDown sets which are to have impressive pyro.

Meltzer wrote:

"The new Raw and Smackdown sets are designed and will debut when they go on the road and will have pyro that will be the most impressive they’ve used to date"