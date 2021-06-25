Mixed Tag Match Announced For Friday’s WWE SmackDown

This Friday, The Swiss Superman will join forces with The EST of WWE against the SmackDown Savior & The Role Model. Will Rollins & Bayley end up laughing it up in victory? Or will Cesaro and Belair put their athleticism on display on SmackDown? Find out Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

At WWE Hell in Cell, Seth Rollins vindicated himself by scoring a victory over the mighty Cesaro. On the same night, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair bested Bayley in a brutal battle inside Hell in Cell. In spite of the outcome in those two heated pay-per-view matchups, however, the bad blood between the respective rivalries has not been quelled.

WWE has announced a mixed tag team match for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

