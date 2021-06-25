WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
When WWE Reportedly Returning To Madison Square Garden

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 25, 2021

Madison Square Garden in New York City is set to fully reopened to fans this month with a Foo Fighters concert recently taken place on June 20.

In an update on pro-wrestling returning to the historic venue, PWInsider is reporting that MSG sources have indicated WWE will be returning on Friday, September 10 for a TV taping of SmackDown on FOX.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE was forced to cancel a previously scheduled show at MSG in March of 2020, the event that was later postponed to June.

Source: pwinsider.com
