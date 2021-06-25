When WWE Reportedly Returning To Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden in New York City is set to fully reopened to fans this month with a Foo Fighters concert recently taken place on June 20.

In an update on pro-wrestling returning to the historic venue, PWInsider is reporting that MSG sources have indicated WWE will be returning on Friday, September 10 for a TV taping of SmackDown on FOX.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE was forced to cancel a previously scheduled show at MSG in March of 2020, the event that was later postponed to June.