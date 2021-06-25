WWE Announces Four-City Return Tour To The United Kingdom

WWE is back on the road in the United States in July, and now they have also announced a return to international touring with events planned to take place in the United Kingdom this September.

Below is the announcement:

WWE is getting back on the road and heading across the pond this September.

WWE Live makes its epic return to the United Kingdom this Sept. 19-22. Fans attending WWE Live will see their favorite WWE Superstars from SmackDown including Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Big E, Sasha Banks, Bayley, The Usos and more.

The four-city tour will visit the following cities:

Newcastle – Utilita Arena (Sunday, September 19, 2021)

London – The O2 (Monday, September 20, 2021),

Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena (Tuesday, September 21, 2021)

Glasgow – The SSE Hydro (Wednesday, September 22, 2021)