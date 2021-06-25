WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Announces Four-City Return Tour To The United Kingdom
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 25, 2021
WWE is back on the road in the United States in July, and now they have also announced a return to international touring with events planned to take place in the United Kingdom this September.
Below is the announcement:
WWE is getting back on the road and heading across the pond this September.
WWE Live makes its epic return to the United Kingdom this Sept. 19-22. Fans attending WWE Live will see their favorite WWE Superstars from SmackDown including Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Big E, Sasha Banks, Bayley, The Usos and more.
The four-city tour will visit the following cities:
Newcastle – Utilita Arena (Sunday, September 19, 2021) London – The O2 (Monday, September 20, 2021), Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena (Tuesday, September 21, 2021) Glasgow – The SSE Hydro (Wednesday, September 22, 2021)
WWE Live is coming home to the UK!
This September don’t miss your favourite @WWE Superstars in NEWCASTLE, LONDON, CARDIFF and GLASGOW including Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Big E, Sasha Banks, Bayley, The Usos and more!