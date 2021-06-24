Batista Not Interested In A Movie With John Cena And The Rock
Posted By: Dom Cruise on Jun 24, 2021
Speaking recently with
Collider, John Cena was asked about the possibility of doing a movie with fellow Fast & Furious star Dwayne Johnson at some point down the line. Cena certainly seemed up to the idea, saying:
“I feel as if that would be entertaining. There’s a lot more than my opinion to connect those dots, but I think it would be entertaining. So, I’m in.”
However, Dave Bautista doesn't sound quite keen. One fan suggested throwing The Animal into the mix, but Bautista's reply was a fairly resounding 'nope'. See the tweet below.
So while a movie starring both The Rock and John Cena could be a possibility in the future, it's safe to say Dave Bautista won't be joining them!
https://wrestlr.me/68776/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jun 24
Jun 24 - Speaking recently with Collider, John Cena was asked about the possibility of doing a movie with fellow Fast & Furious star Dwayne Johnson at some[...]
Jun 24
Jun 24 - In a recent chat with talkSPORT, Mansoor revealed an amusing story how he met Shane McMahon for the first time whilst WWE were in Saudi Arabia for Sup[...]
Jun 24
Jun 24 - Despite having only recently returned to WWE television, it seems that Eva Marie's latest run with the company could be over already after it revealed[...]
Jun 24
Jun 24 - Andrade recently made his debut appearance in AEW on the June, 4th edition of AEW Dynamite, joining Vickie Guerrero, and it didn't take long for the c[...]
Jun 24
Jun 24 - In an interview with BT Sports, Jeff Hardy revealed that he had signed a brand new contract with WWE. Hardy's contract was originally expected to end [...]
Jun 24
Jun 24 - Speaking on the Game Marks podcast, AEW star MJF has said he won't be doing motion capture for the highly anticipated AEW game because he doesn't need[...]
Jun 24 Ruby Riott Reveals New Name In a chat with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, recently released WWE star Ruby Riott spoke with Wrestling Perspective co-host Lars Frederiksen, who[...]
Jun 24 - In a chat with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, recently released WWE star Ruby Riott spoke with Wrestling Perspective co-host Lars Frederiksen, who[...]
Jun 24
Jun 24 - Levi Cooper, formerly known as Tucker in WWE, has recently spoken to WrestleTalk about his recent release from the company and his thoughts on the spl[...]
Jun 24
Jun 24 - New WWE creative writer Kenice Mobley recently appeared on the Asian Not Asian podcast to discuss her new role in WWE, however, the interview is recei[...]
Jun 24
Jun 24 - John Cena appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday to promote the upcoming F9 movie. When asked if he was heading ba[...]
Jun 24
Jun 24 - WWE Superstar Finn Balor and his wife Mexican sports journalist Vero Rodríguez have seemingly indicated they are expecting parents. Rodr&iacut[...]
Jun 23
Jun 23 - Parker Boudreaux, a 6-4.5, 265-pound Offensive Tackle from Orlando, FL is now an NXT Superstar. Boudreaux rose to prominence in 2020 as "the Brock Le[...]
Jun 23
Jun 23 - The TNT website has announced new matches for this week’s AEW Saturday Night Dynamite. It was revealed that The Bunny will go up against Kris S[...]
Jun 23
Jun 23 - Canadian professional wrestler, bodybuilder, fitness model and actress 'Super Genie' Melissa Coates has sadly passed away aged 50. She is perhaps bes[...]
Jun 23
Jun 23 - Former WWE superstar The Hurricane endorsed Nikki Cross' super hero gimmick. He went on his social media page to give his positive comments toward thi[...]
Jun 23
Jun 23 - On the WrestlingInc Daily Podcast, they spoke to Bill Apter about various topics on the episode. One topic was brought up on Roman Reigns and who shou[...]
Jun 23
Jun 23 - Alexa Bliss is not bothered by the fact WWE fans are complaining about her gimmick. Bliss said that she is having fun with it and that fans can say w[...]
Jun 23
Jun 23 - Fightful Select has revealed some insight behind the formation of Diamond Mind, the new faction formed on last night's edition of NXT. Fightful are r[...]
Jun 23
Jun 23 - Former AEW, WWE and WCW Champion Chris Jericho has applied for a new trademark through, 'The Rock of Jericho' through Michael E. Dockins with the Unit[...]
Jun 23
Jun 23 - During a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, AEW President Tony Khan touched upon AEW being likened to WCW airing on TNT, and his o[...]
Jun 23 Big E Moving Over To WWE RAW Roster? Big E could be heading to the WWE RAW roster in the upcoming WWE Draft. Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that a source has reveal[...]
Jun 23 - Big E could be heading to the WWE RAW roster in the upcoming WWE Draft. Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that a source has reveal[...]
Jun 23 MLW Battle Riot III SELLS OUT MLW issued the following: MLW Battle Riot III SELLS OUT 40 wrestlers will riot July 10 in Philadelphia Major League Wrestling today announced its h[...]
Jun 23 - MLW issued the following: MLW Battle Riot III SELLS OUT 40 wrestlers will riot July 10 in Philadelphia Major League Wrestling today announced its h[...]
Jun 23
Jun 23 - CM Punk wants money from WWE! During a Q&A on his Twitter, CM Punk was asked what it would take to appear on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Se[...]
Jun 23
Jun 23 - AEW star Ryan Nemeth, the real-life brother of WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has taken to Twitter to reveal an amazing painting he has produced of the l[...]