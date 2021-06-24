Batista Not Interested In A Movie With John Cena And The Rock

Speaking recently with Collider, John Cena was asked about the possibility of doing a movie with fellow Fast & Furious star Dwayne Johnson at some point down the line. Cena certainly seemed up to the idea, saying:

“I feel as if that would be entertaining. There’s a lot more than my opinion to connect those dots, but I think it would be entertaining. So, I’m in.”

However, Dave Bautista doesn't sound quite keen. One fan suggested throwing The Animal into the mix, but Bautista's reply was a fairly resounding 'nope'. See the tweet below.

Nah I’m good!! https://t.co/A2lpdnkusq — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 24, 2021

So while a movie starring both The Rock and John Cena could be a possibility in the future, it's safe to say Dave Bautista won't be joining them!