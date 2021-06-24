Mansoor "Took A Dump" In Shane McMahon's Private Bathroom

In a recent chat with talkSPORT, Mansoor revealed an amusing story how he met Shane McMahon for the first time whilst WWE were in Saudi Arabia for Super Showdown, and it didn't sound like it went particularly well:

“We were sort of in a little, small locker room, me and the other Saudi boys. Well actually, it was me, the Saudi boys and the sumo wrestler they had for the Greatest Royal Rumble. We were sharing that and they were like, ‘Okay, you’re going to go to that bathroom down there, alright?’ down the hall. That’s what we used, that’s what all the boys used. So then the next time we were in Saudi for the biggest battle royal, I was going to that bathroom because I knew that was the bathroom that we use, right? That’s the one I go to.

So I walk in, go into the stall and I do my business. And it’s one of those automatic flush toilets that I hate. Because I like to adjust, ya know, and every time I move an inch it flushes! So it’s like I’m giving birth in there (laughs). So that’s happening and then walk out into the small locker room – there’s a few lockers here and three stalls – and who do I see to my right? There’s Shane McMahon.

I see him there and he’s got his bags out. I’m like, ‘Hey… hey, how’s it going?’ and he looks at me with the most confused face and says, ‘Hey, man’. Then I’m looking at my hands like, ‘Oh, I can’t shake his hand!’ Obviously.

So I go over and wash my hands and I look over at the towels and they’re out. So my hands are wet and I’m like ‘Sorry’ and he’s like ‘No, no, no, it’s okay’. So then I go to walk out the door and he says ‘Hey, wait a minute’. So I stop and freeze in a cold sweat (laughs). He looks over and says ‘…Who are you?’ And I go ‘I’m Mansoor’.’ And he goes ‘Okay, nice to meet you, man. I’m Shane’. Okay, nice to meet you!

And I walked out like god, that was so weird. I totally bungled that interaction. I didn’t shake his hand and I wasn’t respectful and it was all weird. And then I realized, I went back and looked on the side of the door and there’s a piece of paper that says Shane McMahon’s locker room. I’m like ‘Oh nooooo’. I just took a dump in Shane McMahon’s locker room!"

You have to feel bad for Mansoor, and hopefully, he got the opportunity to explain himself!