Eva Marie Moved To Alumni Section On WWE Website

Despite having only recently returned to WWE television, it seems that Eva Marie's latest run with the company could be over already after it revealed she had been moved to the alumni section on wwe.com.

There has been no announcement from either WWE or Eva Marie, so it is yet to be seen if she is truly done with WWE already or if this is maybe a mistake on WWE's part.

Eva Marie was last seen on the latest edition of WWE Raw where she teamed up with Doudrop in a losing effort against Asuka and Naomi in a Money In The Bank qualification match.