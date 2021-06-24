Update On Jeff Hardy's Current WWE Status

In an interview with BT Sports, Jeff Hardy revealed that he had signed a brand new contract with WWE. Hardy's contract was originally expected to end in April of this year, although due to injuries, his contract was extended. Now, Fightful Select have reported that he is unlikely to be going anywhere soon, possibly not until the beginning of 2023.

“Throughout the year, WWE made alterations and changes on several contracts, and Jeff Hardy’s deal was either restructured, re-signed or extended.” reported Fightful.

This report comes shortly after his brother Matt Hardy, who is currently with AEW, mentioned that he would like to finish his career with one last run as the Hardy Boyz in a chat with ET Canada:

“The gimmick I would like to end my career on, and I’m pretty confident in saying this, I would like to finish my career teaming with my brother as the Hardy Boyz. Real-life Matt and real-life Jeff just doing our thing. That is, I feel like, a beautiful way to tie up a career. It’s probably going to be 30 years for both of us, probably over 30 years when it’s all said and done. To go out the way you came in, that’s super cool. I would like to finish my career with Jeff Hardy, my brother, as a team.

...I would love to have Jeff Hardy come to AEW just so we could team together and there’s a lot of great teams there. A proper Hardy Boyz vs. The Young Bucks feud would be amazing.”