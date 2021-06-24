MJF Won't Be Performing Motion Capture For AEW Game

Speaking on the Game Marks podcast, AEW star MJF has said he won't be doing motion capture for the highly anticipated AEW game because he doesn't need the money.

Speaking about his behind the scenes involvement in the upcoming game, MJF said the following:

"The reason people do that is that they need money. I'm not exactly the type of guy who is hard on that. I've done the head scan thing for the [AEW] console game and they've had me pose in my different pay-per-view trunks and robes. I found that interesting, but I'm never going to be a [motion capture] guy because I don't need the money,"

MJF then spoke about his inclusion in the game, saying the following:

"If there is a story mode in our console game, if I'm not involved then they are idiots. Whether I like it or not, I'm considered to be the greatest villain in all of wrestling. How can you have a protagonist go on this epic journey without having the ultimate villain? I don't look at myself that way, but that's how everyone looks at me, in the story?

I made Blood & Guts famous and it would behoove AEW to put Blood & Guts in (the game). It would behoove them to have Stadium Stampede (in the game) simply because the world you can be surrounded by. Being on the field, the offices, the club, the meat locker. There are so many rooms in the Jaguars stadium. That would be really fun."

The first AEW game to be released on consoles hasn't got a release date yet, but we do know it is due to be released sometime in 2022.