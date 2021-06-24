Ruby Riott Reveals New Name

In a recent chat on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, recently released WWE star Ruby Riott spoke with Wrestling Perspective co-host Lars Frederiksen, who is best known as the lead guitarist of Rancid, about the history of her in-ring names. Riott revealed to Frederiksen that the 'Ruby' part of her name was inspired by one of Rancid's most well-known songs, Ruby Soho, with Frederiksen suggesting that she should use the name in her post-WWE career, as well as possibly using the song for her entrance theme

“I would like to [keep it] if it’s possible. I feel like it fits me, Ruby came from ‘Ruby Soho,’ and so I hold that very dear to my heart.” said Ruby about the suggestion.

Frederiksen responded, saying “OK, well, that was gonna be one of my suggestions... Why not just do Ruby Soho? I got a couple guys I know who can clear the music for you. You should [use it]... I swear to God, I can have that cleared. I can get on a group text right now and get you cleared in about ten minutes.”

Ruby has since changed her name on Instagram to 'RealRubySoho', so it seems that everything went to plan and she will indeed be going by the name Ruby Soho going forward.