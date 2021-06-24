Heavy Machinery's Tucker Talks About His Time With The WWE

Levi Cooper, formerly known as Tucker in WWE, has recently spoken to WrestleTalk about his recent release from the company and his thoughts on the split of Heavy Machinery.

Cooper was one of many that were released on the 15th of April, including Braun Strowman, Andrade, Lana, and Aleister Black, to name but a few.

His final year with the company saw him turn again Heavy Machinery teammate, Otis, with the Money In The Bank briefcase, a storyline that went absolutely nowhere. Cooper certainly had plenty to say on the matter, saying:

“I was never told (about the split) really. The first time I found out that it might happen was at TVs the day that we did the Talking Smack segment (for the draft), I found out a couple of hours before that, ‘Hey we’re gonna do this Talking Smack thing where they’re gonna say that like…’, but it wasn’t like a hard split really, because they were just putting us on different brands and they were kayfabing everybody on what was up. And then a few weeks later we do the El Gran Gordo thing with Otis in a mask pretending not to be Otis, and then I think the split happened two days after that. I wasn’t booked that day, the day the split happened, I wasn’t booked to be on the show that day. And then I got a call at like 1:00 in the afternoon saying, ‘Hey, we need you to come to the arena’. I’m like, ‘Okay…’. And then I wasn’t even told until, I don’t even know, like 3:30 or 4:00 what was gonna go down. And that plans changed a couple of times, and looking back on it, I don’t know this, but I’m very sure, I feel confident that the way that it happened was so that I wouldn’t ask a bunch of questions, and so that I would kinda be frazzled into doing it, which is exactly what ended up happening.

So honestly I didn’t really get any answers on that (plans for Otis’ Money in the Bank run) either. I think that Otis getting the briefcase was a real last-minute decision, I believe, I don’t know that either. The truth of the matter is, no I don’t really have any set answers, I didn’t get any, I feel like I was definitely lied to straight to my face on multiple occasions."

On his thoughts about his release, Cooper said:

“Yeah I mean of course, it’s never fun to lose your job or whatever. I hadn’t been in that positive of a creative position I would say since the split of Heavy Machinery. So, like I said, obviously disappointed, but I think some people say that, for them, their releases were surprising or came out of nowhere – I was pretty sure I was gonna get released. After I hit my former partner in the head with a briefcase and then we didn’t have a wrestling match, I’m like, ‘Uhh, I kinda know where this thing’s headed, I think I know where this thing’s headed’. So that was kind of at least my thought process through that horses**t.”

It doesn't sound like Cooper was too happy with the way things went down, and it's hard to blame him.