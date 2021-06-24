He also commented on the WWE logo which it posted on his Instagram, "some people took it as I was returning immediately which that is not the case. I haven’t had my last match and I can’t wait to have my next match."

When asked if he was heading back to WWE he said, "Those rumors are true. I’ll definitely be back to the WWE, I just don’t know when."

John Cena appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday to promote the upcoming F9 movie.

» More News From This Feed

Ruby Riott Reveals New Name

In a recent chat on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, recently released WWE star Ruby Riott spoke with Wrestling Perspective co-host Lars Frederiksen[...] Jun 24 - In a recent chat on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, recently released WWE star Ruby Riott spoke with Wrestling Perspective co-host Lars Frederiksen[...]

Heavy Machinery's Tucker Talks About His Time With The WWE

Levi Cooper, formerly known as Tucker in WWE, has recently spoken to WrestleTalk about his recent release from the company and his thoughts on the spl[...] Jun 24 - Levi Cooper, formerly known as Tucker in WWE, has recently spoken to WrestleTalk about his recent release from the company and his thoughts on the spl[...]

New WWE Creative Writer Receives Backlash For Not Knowing Bobby Lashley’s Name

New WWE creative writer Kenice Mobley recently appeared on the Asian Not Asian podcast to discuss her new role in WWE, however, the interview is recei[...] Jun 24 - New WWE creative writer Kenice Mobley recently appeared on the Asian Not Asian podcast to discuss her new role in WWE, however, the interview is recei[...]

John Cena Confirms He’s Returning To WWE

John Cena appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday to promote the upcoming F9 movie. When asked if he was heading ba[...] Jun 24 - John Cena appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday to promote the upcoming F9 movie. When asked if he was heading ba[...]

Finn Balor Seemingly Set To Become A Father

WWE Superstar Finn Balor and his wife Mexican sports journalist Vero Rodríguez have seemingly indicated they are expecting parents. Rodr&iacut[...] Jun 24 - WWE Superstar Finn Balor and his wife Mexican sports journalist Vero Rodríguez have seemingly indicated they are expecting parents. Rodr&iacut[...]

Parker Boudreaux Posts Photo With Triple H, Instant Reaction!

Parker Boudreaux, a 6-4.5, 265-pound Offensive Tackle from Orlando, FL is now an NXT Superstar. Boudreaux rose to prominence in 2020 as "the Brock Le[...] Jun 23 - Parker Boudreaux, a 6-4.5, 265-pound Offensive Tackle from Orlando, FL is now an NXT Superstar. Boudreaux rose to prominence in 2020 as "the Brock Le[...]

TNT Announces More Matches For Saturday’s AEW Dynamite

The TNT website has announced new matches for this week’s AEW Saturday Night Dynamite. It was revealed that The Bunny will go up against Kris S[...] Jun 23 - The TNT website has announced new matches for this week’s AEW Saturday Night Dynamite. It was revealed that The Bunny will go up against Kris S[...]

Former WWE Developmental Talent "Super Genie" Melissa Coates Dies Aged 50

Canadian professional wrestler, bodybuilder, fitness model and actress 'Super Genie' Melissa Coates has sadly passed away aged 50. She is perhaps bes[...] Jun 23 - Canadian professional wrestler, bodybuilder, fitness model and actress 'Super Genie' Melissa Coates has sadly passed away aged 50. She is perhaps bes[...]

The Hurricane Endorses Nikki Cross Super Hero Gimmick

Former WWE superstar The Hurricane endorsed Nikki Cross' super hero gimmick. He went on his social media page to give his positive comments toward thi[...] Jun 23 - Former WWE superstar The Hurricane endorsed Nikki Cross' super hero gimmick. He went on his social media page to give his positive comments toward thi[...]

Bill Apter On Who Should Step Up To Roman Reigns

On the WrestlingInc Daily Podcast, they spoke to Bill Apter about various topics on the episode. One topic was brought up on Roman Reigns and who shou[...] Jun 23 - On the WrestlingInc Daily Podcast, they spoke to Bill Apter about various topics on the episode. One topic was brought up on Roman Reigns and who shou[...]

Alexa Bliss Responds To Fans Criticizing Her

Alexa Bliss is not bothered by the fact WWE fans are complaining about her gimmick. Bliss said that she is having fun with it and that fans can say w[...] Jun 23 - Alexa Bliss is not bothered by the fact WWE fans are complaining about her gimmick. Bliss said that she is having fun with it and that fans can say w[...]

Backstage News On Diamond Mine's Formation

Fightful Select has revealed some insight behind the formation of Diamond Mind, the new faction formed on last night's edition of NXT. Fightful are r[...] Jun 23 - Fightful Select has revealed some insight behind the formation of Diamond Mind, the new faction formed on last night's edition of NXT. Fightful are r[...]

Chris Jericho Files Trademark For Music Related Content

Former AEW, WWE and WCW Champion Chris Jericho has applied for a new trademark through, 'The Rock of Jericho' through Michael E. Dockins with the Unit[...] Jun 23 - Former AEW, WWE and WCW Champion Chris Jericho has applied for a new trademark through, 'The Rock of Jericho' through Michael E. Dockins with the Unit[...]

Tony Khan Talks WCW, Says Vince Russo Made WCW 'Ten Times Worse'

During a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, AEW President Tony Khan touched upon AEW being likened to WCW airing on TNT, and his o[...] Jun 23 - During a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, AEW President Tony Khan touched upon AEW being likened to WCW airing on TNT, and his o[...]

Big E Moving Over To WWE RAW Roster?

Big E could be heading to the WWE RAW roster in the upcoming WWE Draft. Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that a source has reveal[...] Jun 23 - Big E could be heading to the WWE RAW roster in the upcoming WWE Draft. Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that a source has reveal[...]

MLW Battle Riot III SELLS OUT

MLW issued the following: MLW Battle Riot III SELLS OUT 40 wrestlers will riot July 10 in Philadelphia Major League Wrestling today announced its h[...] Jun 23 - MLW issued the following: MLW Battle Riot III SELLS OUT 40 wrestlers will riot July 10 in Philadelphia Major League Wrestling today announced its h[...]

CM Punk Would Appear On Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions If WWE Put Money On The Table

CM Punk wants money from WWE! During a Q&A on his Twitter, CM Punk was asked what it would take to appear on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Se[...] Jun 23 - CM Punk wants money from WWE! During a Q&A on his Twitter, CM Punk was asked what it would take to appear on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Se[...]

Ryan Nemeth Painted An Amazing Portrait of Brodie Lee

AEW star Ryan Nemeth, the real-life brother of WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has taken to Twitter to reveal an amazing painting he has produced of the l[...] Jun 23 - AEW star Ryan Nemeth, the real-life brother of WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has taken to Twitter to reveal an amazing painting he has produced of the l[...]

Hurricane Helms Slams Vince Russo

Hurricane Helms, aka Gregory Helms a backstage producer has taken to Twitter to call out former WWE creative writer Vince Russo over his criticisms of[...] Jun 23 - Hurricane Helms, aka Gregory Helms a backstage producer has taken to Twitter to call out former WWE creative writer Vince Russo over his criticisms of[...]

Rey Mysterio Comments On Rumors Of A Match With His Son Dominik

During a recent interview with Metro UK, Rey Mysterio addressed rumors of a match with his son Dominik “We actually talked about this a while b[...] Jun 23 - During a recent interview with Metro UK, Rey Mysterio addressed rumors of a match with his son Dominik “We actually talked about this a while b[...]

Title Change At NJPW Kizuna Road Show

At the NJPW Kizuna Road show today a title change took place. During the event, El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori of Bullet Club defeated Roppongi 3K t[...] Jun 23 - At the NJPW Kizuna Road show today a title change took place. During the event, El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori of Bullet Club defeated Roppongi 3K t[...]

Xavier Woods Might Be Off WWE Television For A While

Xavier Woods looks to be taking some time off WWE television following his recent loss inside the Hell in a Cell against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on[...] Jun 23 - Xavier Woods looks to be taking some time off WWE television following his recent loss inside the Hell in a Cell against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on[...]

WATCH: Taz In His Car Vibing To 'Butterfly' By Crazy Town

This might be the most "late 90s/early 00s" thing this week! We can't stop watching... just waiting. pic.twitter.com/GodmQZoY8s — taz (@Off[...] Jun 22 - This might be the most "late 90s/early 00s" thing this week! We can't stop watching... just waiting. pic.twitter.com/GodmQZoY8s — taz (@Off[...]